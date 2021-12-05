Ex-Senator David Perdue to Run for Governor of Georgia

ATLANTA – David Purdue, a former U.S. senator from Georgia and an aide to Donald Trump, plans to announce Monday that he will run in the Republican primary against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, according to sources familiar with Mr. Purdue’s plan. Mr Trump has vowed to avenge Mr Kemp’s defeat by denying the governor’s defeat in the November election.

The news of Mr. Purdue’s pending announcement, first reported in Politico on Sunday, makes clear both the former president’s grip on the GOP and his personal attitude toward Republicans makes him feel inadequately loyal to the state’s race.

Mr. Purdue’s decision to try to knock out fellow Georgia Republicans in 2022 is also sure to ignite an ugly – and costly – inter-party war before the general election in which the Republican candidate will have to face Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams, who will have a national reputation. Allow her to collect a huge campaign war chest. Ms. Abrams, who lost to Mr. Kemp in 2018, announced her candidacy for governor last week.

Ms. Abrams’ announcement accelerated Mr. Purdue’s decision, moving his timeline forward before the new year. The former senator told people he was unsure about running but decided to run because he was seriously concerned about her chances of winning a position weakened by Mr. Trump’s relentless attacks.