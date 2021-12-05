Ex-Senator David Perdue to Run for Governor of Georgia
ATLANTA – David Purdue, a former U.S. senator from Georgia and an aide to Donald Trump, plans to announce Monday that he will run in the Republican primary against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, according to sources familiar with Mr. Purdue’s plan. Mr Trump has vowed to avenge Mr Kemp’s defeat by denying the governor’s defeat in the November election.
The news of Mr. Purdue’s pending announcement, first reported in Politico on Sunday, makes clear both the former president’s grip on the GOP and his personal attitude toward Republicans makes him feel inadequately loyal to the state’s race.
Mr. Purdue’s decision to try to knock out fellow Georgia Republicans in 2022 is also sure to ignite an ugly – and costly – inter-party war before the general election in which the Republican candidate will have to face Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams, who will have a national reputation. Allow her to collect a huge campaign war chest. Ms. Abrams, who lost to Mr. Kemp in 2018, announced her candidacy for governor last week.
Ms. Abrams’ announcement accelerated Mr. Purdue’s decision, moving his timeline forward before the new year. The former senator told people he was unsure about running but decided to run because he was seriously concerned about her chances of winning a position weakened by Mr. Trump’s relentless attacks.
Mr. Purdue, 71, a wealthy former corporate executive, narrowly lost his U.S. Senate seat to Democrat John Osoff in the January runoff. News of his return as a candidate for governor was circulating for several weeks. Several Republicans told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in October that Mr. Purdue was considering the move. At a September rally in rural Georgia, Shri. Trump was seen encouraging Mr Purdue to challenge Mr Kemp, who is seeking a second term.
Mr. Trump, standing in a lecture, turned to Mr. Purdue and praised him as a “great man.”
“Are you going to run for Governor David Purdue?” He asked.
Mr Trump later accused Mr Kemp, 57, a former Trump favorite, of being a “RINO governor”, meaning “Republican in name only.” He described it as “a complete and utter disaster for the integrity of the election.”
The battle between Mr. Purdue and Mr. Kemp will help determine the extent of Mr. Trump’s influence in Georgia’s crucial 2022 general election. Mr Trump is working to establish a pro-Trump Republican slate in Georgia that has backed his false statement that he had “rigged” the 2020 presidential election. The list so far includes the former football star Herschel Walker, Who is running for the US Senate; US envoy Jodi Hayes, who is running for secretary of state; And State Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor.
The outcome of the Georgia election will have a significant impact on the country. Raphael Warnock, another Democratic senator from Georgia who won the runoff race in January, is standing for election in 2022, and the race could help determine which party controls the Senate. And in Ms. Abrams’ race, this election will serve as a dramatic narrative in a story closely watched by one of the Democratic Party’s most prestigious and ambitious politicians.
In the 2018 governorship race, Ms. Abrams lost to Mr. Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes. But the results were close enough to convince many observers that Georgia, once a staunch Republican, has become a true battlefield state. And Ms. Abrams’ combined strength is believed to have paved the way for the victory of Senators Osof and Warnock, as well as President Biden, who also won in Georgia.
In 2018, Mr. Kemp proudly ran in Trump’s mold as a “politically incorrect conservative” candidate, with pro-Second Amendment messages, harsh illegal immigration stains and, most importantly, support for Mr. Trump himself.
But Mr. Trump has clearly gone against Mr. Kemp – and is actively seeking revenge – creating a bizarre and potentially dangerous situation for governors. A poll released by Mr. Trump’s Save America PAC in August found Mr. Kemp was six points ahead of Mr. Purdue among Republican primary voters. But the poll found that if Mr Purdue was approved by Mr Trump, he would jump ahead of Mr Kemp.
Mr. Kemp, however, is a knowledgeable politician and a well-known two-term secretary of state for Georgia Republicans. A campaign release in July revealed that he had earned nearly $ 12 million. But some Republicans worry he’ll have to spend a lot to prevent Mr. Purdue’s primary challenge. If he wins, he may feel financially weak as he enters the general election against the mighty Ms. Abrams.
Some Republicans quietly expressed surprise that Mr. Purdue wanted to confront Mr. Kemp. When Mr Osof challenged him last year, Mr Purdue did not enjoy the dirty and dirty reality of running in a close race.
In February, Mr. Purdue said he would not challenge Mr. Warnock in the Senate race. The New York Times reported at the time that Mr. Purdue was aware of Mr. Trump’s vengeance, with the idea of running for office in 2022 – and had stopped short of joining Mr. Trump’s conspiracy to reconcile with the people. List of his enemies, including the Republican governor of Georgia.
