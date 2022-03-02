Ex-Sooners QB Spencer Rattler ready for restart at South Carolina



Spencer Rattler isn’t sure how things went awry when Oklahoma’s quarterback, he just knew it was time to reset and believes he found it in South Carolina.

“I feel completely refreshed coming to a new university, such a great university,” Ratler said Wednesday. “I feel very comfortable here. I’ve made a great decision and I’m glad I’m in this position.”

Rottler seemed to be the perfect spot for him in Oklahoma, a five-star talent with a strong hand that led the Suners to the Big 12 Championship in 2020.

He started as a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and will end up as a potential No. 1 draft pick in the NFL this spring. And while the Suners continued to win, they did not deprive the opponent – they won five touchdowns or less in their first six games – and Rottler fell.

Rotler replaced young Caleb Williams in the middle of a 55-48 win over Texas and never started again.

“It was crazy, it was a whirlwind,” Ratler said. “My second year at the job was a great year, losing just two games. This past year, the way things went, I couldn’t control them.

“I think I’m doing well as a player,” he continued. “We were undefeated then, but I don’t think that’s enough.”

Rattler knew he had to leave Suners. His friend, the Oklahoma Tight and Austin Stagner, who was also on the NCAA transfer portal and talked to Rutler about joining Suners’ former assistant Shane Beamer, is now starting his second season as head coach of South Carolina.

A zoom call was scheduled and Rottler liked what he heard.

“They impressed me a lot,” the quarterback said of the gamecocks’ pitch.

Rottler doesn’t waste time wondering what would have happened if he had stuck it in Southern Cala with both his head coach Lincoln Riley and rival Williams in Oklahoma.

“I think it was time to move on,” he said. “I wasn’t going to wait.”

Rutler arrived on the South Carolina campus about a month ago and quickly settled into the quarterback room. The insurer has not guaranteed anything since Gamecox starter Luke Doty returned to the position. But Rattler said he is ready to learn, to compete and to manage whatever comes his way.

“He has done a great job coming into the program, immersing himself in the team and being a great teammate,” Beamer said.

Other notable players who have moved to South Carolina, including Wake Forest running back Christian Bill-Smith and North Carolina state defensive lineman Terrell Dawkins, have assisted in the transition to Rottler.

His friend, the tight end stagner, will arrive later this year.

That didn’t stop the hype from overwhelming South Carolina fans. Rutler is the first five-star prospect on the roster since the end of Defensive & Jadeveon Clowney’s three-season run in 2013.

Rattler has won an NIL deal with a local Chevrolet dealership for a garnet-colored Silverrado, one of the few tie-ins he could collect with Gamecox.

The team began a two-week workout on April 16 with a spring game.

Rattler wanted his new home to be somewhere that “has that love for their team,” he said. “I think I landed in the perfect place.”

Still, Ratler understands little things until the Gamecocks become a winning team. Beamer went 7-6 last year with wins against Florida, Auburn and North Carolina.

Shortly after Rattler signed, the quarterback spoke with South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Sutterfield.

“Everyone in the country thinks you stink. Everyone in the country thinks I stink,” Sutterfield told Ratler. “Let’s get into it with the biggest possible chip on our shoulders.”

Rattler said: “I thought it was kind of funny.”

Rattler says he’s not motivated by trying to prove his worth to critics, just by helping his new team succeed.

In Oklahoma, “I think I did my part,” Ratler said. “Of course, you can’t win every game by 50 points. It didn’t work. That’s how it is. But I’m not trying to show anything but my best version.”