Ex-Trump official has fiery response to Democrat committee accusing Trump of ‘failure’ in pandemic



Former Trump official Dr. Brett Giroir responded Wednesday with a scathing letter from a House subcommittee alleging that the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 was “negligence” and “failure.”

The House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday called on Giroir and Dr. Robert Cadlac to testify before the committee about their failure to respond to the epidemic. Giroir and Cadlac have both served as assistant secretaries in the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Trump.

The Democrat-controlled committee complained that “Trump administration officials have ignored initial warnings, failed to adequately prepare or develop a comprehensive national plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and have engaged in a relentless pattern of political interference in the country’s epidemic response.” “These failures have undermined the nation’s ability to respond effectively to epidemics.”

The committee accused Girwar of deliberately weakening examination guidelines in an attempt to artificially reduce the number of cases.

Giroir said in a letter sent Thursday that he was ready to meet with the committee, and that his allegations were baseless.

“The Democrat-controlled subcommittee is again involved in biased allegations without any (grounds) and is undermining what they can do in the Trump administration,” Girouer told Gadget Clock Digital in an email.

“If America’s cowardly death was due to a failed response under the Trump administration, why did 560,000 Americans die during the Biden administration, far more than those who died under the Trump administration?” Wrote in Giroi’s letter. “And how could so many deaths occur under the Biden administration when it was provided with 900 million doses of safe and effective vaccines and 70,000 vaccine administration sites the day President Biden took office?

“From the moment I was selected to coordinate the examinations, I have sought to increase examinations across the country – and that effort has been supported by both the administration in general and the President in particular,” the letter added.

The subcommittee called on several former Trump officials to testify. It also subpoenaed Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser, in November.

Trump’s former adviser. Scott Atlas also gave a volunteer interview to the committee in January. Atlas argued that the administration’s emphasis on masking and lockdown was a failure, but he said that these policies came from Dr. Deborah Barks and Dr. Anthony Fawcett.

Atlas said he and others pushed for more targeted protection for vulnerable Americans, but their recommendations were rejected.

“It was not implemented and instead, the Barks and Fawcett lockdowns were applied,” Atlas said. “And these policies have literally killed people and destroyed families and inflicted a huge psychological, devastating damage on the younger generation.”