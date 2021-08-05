Ex-U.S. Health Officials Call for Companies to Adopt More Safety Rules

A bipartisan group of officials from the past five presidential administrations, along with public health experts, are pressuring private sector leaders to adopt a new set of recommendations to maximize coronavirus vaccination among their employees.

“You have a key role to play in our national quest to keep Americans safe, while respecting individual freedoms,” said an open letter from the group, asking companies to institute new workplace rules that would complement federal and local government actions to increase immunizations. against the booming Delta variant. Fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19, including those caused by the Delta variant.

The letter recommends that private companies, which employ 124 million Americans, require their staff members to get vaccinated. Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission said employers could demand vaccinations, although companies that do so could still face lawsuits.

But he also recommends that companies take action if they choose not to require vaccination of their staff.