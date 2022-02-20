Sports

Ex-UConn star James Bouknight tossed from game, gets back into student section

11 seconds ago
Former Yukon basketball star James Booknight was expelled from Huskies’ game against Xavier on Saturday but has since been seen sitting in the student division.

Bouknight, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, was sitting in the front row of the Gampel Pavilion when he was asked to leave. He then moved to the student department.

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Booknight talks to Connecticut's Tyres Martin during a game against Xavier at the Strauss in Connecticut on February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Jessica Hill)

“It wasn’t an ideal scene, because we were playing badly and melting down a bit,” said Huskies coach Dan Harley. “He threw up. I didn’t really see what had happened. And then I saw him again somewhere near the student department.”

Bauknite was reportedly expelled from the courtroom with his cellphone.

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bauknite, center, student body posture after being kicked out of his courtside seat during Xavier's game in Strauss, Connecticut, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Jessica Hill)

Huskies forward Tyler Polly Hartford told Korant: “It was great to see Bookman, he brought strength to the side. “I appreciate it. That’s what happens when it comes to (ejection). I don’t want to talk too much about it. I like to see Booknight back, I like to play with him. He’s a great player.”

Polly scored 18 points in a 72-61 win over the Musketeers.

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bauknight in front of Indiana pacer forward Isaiah Jackson at Indianapolis on January 26, 2022.

(AP Photo / AJ Mast)

Conan entered the game as the 24th ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll. The team is on a three-game winning streak and will likely rise to the top if the next ranking drops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

