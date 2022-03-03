Sports

Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez shot at man who allegedly abused fighter’s relative, police say

1 day ago
Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez shot at man who allegedly abused fighter's relative, police say
Former UFC star Kane Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and faced other charges related to a shooting in California this week.

Velasquez, 39, was formally charged Wednesday, and a San Jose Police Department report sheds some light on the incident and gives an alleged motive behind the shooting. Police have indicated that the victim was not the person who allegedly targeted Velasquez.

Kane Velasquez reacts after losing to KO in their heavyweight bout to Francis Enganur of Cameroon at the UFC Fight Night event at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix.

(Josh Hedges / Jufa LLC / Jufa LLC via Getty Images)

Police said San Jose and Morgan Hill officers received a call that a man was shooting at a car with three passengers inside. The gunman was identified as Velasquez, and is said to have shot one man, who was later taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said. The report states that Velasquez followed a woman and another man, who was later identified as Harry Golartte Jr.

Velasquez fired a gun at Golarte, who was accused of sexually assaulting a close relative of a recently retired mixed martial artist, police said. On February 25, a child was charged with a felony count of obscenity and pornography and was released on probation, police said.

Goularte lived in a daycare run by her mother. Goulart’s mother was inside the Velasquez car, police said. Authorities say day care has been temporarily suspended.

Harry Golarte Jr. was arrested on February 25, 2022, on charges of touching a juvenile victim.

(Santa Clara County Sheriff)

Following Velasquez’s arrest, Morgan Hill police recovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the suspect’s car and nine rounds of ammunition in the 10-round magazine, the police report said. The console had another magazine with three bullets and two .40-climber casing found in the passenger seat. Police said the gun was legally registered with Velasquez.

Police said four shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting and a shell casing was placed in the vehicle in which the victims were sitting.

According to The Mercury News, Velasquez was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Goulart. He was charged with felony criminal mischief for firing on a vehicle with a machete, multiple counts of assault and possession of a firearm.

“The tragic tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” said Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney, via KTVU. “This act of violence causes her family more pain and suffering.”

On February 28, 2022, Kane Velasquez was arrested.

(San Jose Police Department)

Others have defended Velasquez on social media.

Velasquez was a champion fighter at the UFC. He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010. After losing it in his next fight against Junior Dos Santos, he regained the title against Dos Santos in UFC 155. He defended the title twice and then lost to Fabrizio. Wardum.

Velasquez last fought against current UFC champions Francis Engannu in February 2019. Engannu য়ে won the fight in 26 seconds

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Velasquez has been seen in pro wrestling for WWE and the Mexican Wrestling Promotion AAA.

