Ex-Vikings running back Ed Marinaro lights up Packers fans, gets the hook while announcing draft pick



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ed Marinaro stole the show back from running the former NFL in the first round of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Marinaro was selected to be selected for his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were picking at number 42 when Marinaro came to the podium to give a long and awkward speech.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“We didn’t have that many people when I played Super Bowl,” Marinaro said.

He then began talking about his own drafting experience, and this weekend the NFL Draft Theater in Las Vegas was not like the thousands of fans packed.

Travan Walker’s message to the Jaguar front office after picking him number 7 1: ‘You will not regret it’

“Honestly, they weren’t at the top of my list of teams that I wanted to draft. In fact, there was only one team that I wanted to draft less. But I’m not going to mention Green Bay,” he said.

Eventually, a producer came along and reminded him to stick to the script.

The 72-year-old has played four seasons with the Vikings. He was ranked 50th overall in the second round of the 1972 draft. He ran 306 carry and 1,007 yards in four touchdowns. He has also played for the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.

After all, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson, Minnesota has drafted.