Ex-Vikings star Chad Greenway dismisses early NFL Draft concerns, sees promise in new leadership



Minnesota Vikings General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has received less than a flurry of reviews for his first NFL draft but for a former star linebacker, one night does not necessarily determine a team’s fate, especially a new – and promising – takeover.

Former Minnesota linebacker Chad Greenway, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the Vikings, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that he, too, was rather confused with the NFC North’s decision to make two picks, as history has shown.

“There are some people in the world you can’t do business with, The lion And Packers – All right, if you’re a Vikings fan. So that trade goes down, and we drop that ticket in the first round and they take a receiver and now what is being said is that we’re going to cover that receiver for the next 10 years which is really interesting. “

“The new regime is exciting. I think what you do with Quessy and Coach (Kevin) O’Connell is you bring in a new staff that’s exciting, people who are really interested in being a part of it and staying behind, but then it comes with question marks.” It comes with question marks on experience and other questions, “Greenway continued. “So you go through the draft and, for all intents and purposes, national pundits say it was a really negative draft, and they didn’t give it a very good grade, but I know from experience that doesn’t always mean it’s the answer. Right?” We know that guys miss drafts all the time, even in high picks, so we need to let this thing take its course. Let’s see what happens. Give these kids a chance to prove what they value and what they value. “

The Vikings are formerly elected Georgia Security Lewis Cine No. 32 with overall pick. The Vikings dealt with Kyle Hamilton from the No. 12 election, who was considered one of the best defenders in the draft, still on the board at the time. For Greenway, he’s confident in the direction he gave Minnesota.

“I had the opportunity to meet Lewis Sean, our first round pick from Georgia. Just one really impressive, really impressive guy.”

Greenway admits the road ahead will undoubtedly be a challenging one but for the Vikings, who have missed the playoffs for the second year in a row and have failed to win the division title since their last season (2017) with the team, the change could be better.

“The reality is it’s a culture change, and I’ve talked to some active players, and they were really excited about the foundation that was laid in the offseason, and Coach O’Connell was very, very forward.” Hey, yes, our X’s and O’s. And we need to talk about football but let’s get to know each other first. Let’s understand what we’re really trying to achieve and have a real goal in mind and work towards that goal. ”

O’Connell was nominated after taking over as head coach Los Angeles Rams’ Offensive coordinator last season. He replaces Mike Zimmer who started with the team in 2014.

“I was really impressed with his ability to coach defense, his ability to inspire and the way he throws back a bit,” Greenway said of Zimmer, with whom he spent three seasons. “And I’m grateful to the guys from my background who coached me. And I love and can respond to that, but he wasn’t for everyone and I think his approach was very aggressive. It’s a little too stressful and a little too serious. And that’s okay. I could have adapted because I’ve been in the league for nine years already. I could have adapted and adapted, but not many other boys, and it was hard for them and I understand that. “

Zimmer first coached the Vikings in the NFC North in his second year as head coach but after a record 2-3 playoffs and two consecutive losing seasons, Minnesota decided to move on after eight years.

“I think he’s a very good football coach – an elite football coach, an elite football mind – and at the end of the day a great guy I love to play for.”

Greenway also talked to Gadget Clock Digital about a new recruitment platform called Signing Day Sports, with which he has partnered, which aims to facilitate the recruitment process for athletes discovered and recruited by coaches using a unique digital ecosystem.

“I put myself back in my shoes between the ages of 17 and 18. A small town South Dakota kid, it was impossible to hire. I grew up in a town of about 400 people. I graduated with 26 kids in my class. Recruitment was an uphill and downhill battle, “he said.

“It’s about, in a sense, making the process a little clearer – a little more visible to everyone and, in my opinion, forcing people to do it the right way, and I like the fact that people can control their own processes – something that really mattered. “