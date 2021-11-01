Exact Result 2021: Exact Result 2021: Download Neat 2021 Scorecard from this website, find out how – Exact Result 2021 will be announced on ntaneet.nic.in, check the steps to download the scorecard

Highlights NEET exam 2021 results coming soon.

About 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET exam this year.

The final answer key will be announced along with the NEET result.

NEET Result 2021 Date and Time: Candidates awaiting NEET Result 2021 will soon be able to view their results (NEET 2021 Result) on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) may release the NEET 2021 results at any time on their official website neet.nta.nic.in. More than 16 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting their NEET results, which will end soon.



Check these details on the NEET result scorecard

The Supreme Court on Thursday NTA has been allowed to announce the results of NEET 2021 exam on 28th October 2021. The students are then following the official website. However, the date and time of announcement of results has not been officially announced yet. The NTA will also release the final answer key along with the NEET result. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their scorecard from the website. Details like Score, Percentile Score, Cut Off, All India Rank etc. will be available on NEET 2021 Scorecard.

About 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses was till September 12, 2021. About 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET UG exam this year. NTN had issued a provisional reply key on October 15, 2021. How to check NEET 2021 exam results and important websites can be seen below.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Get Government Jobs in Railways, Learn Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply

NEET Results 2021: Learn how to check NEET results

Step 1: After the NEET results are announced, visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an active link to the NEET result and scorecard, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required registration details as requested on the login page.

Step 4: Your ‘NEET Result 2021 Scorecard’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Also read: Study Abroad: If there is no budget for education abroad, take advantage of the fact that the government will fulfill your dream

NEET Result 2021 can be checked on these websites

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in