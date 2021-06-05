Exam for Jr Assistant and Other Posts on 26 and 27 June, Download Notice @ncdc.in

Exam for Jr Assistant and Other (*26*) (*27*) 26 and 27 June, Download Notice @ncdc.in





NCDC has launched an significance discover concerning the admit card and Laptop Primarily based Check (CBT) for the put up of Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant, Programme Officer, Assistant Director and Deputy Director (*27*) its official web site – ncdc.in.

NCDC Admit Card 2021 Download: NCDC has launched an significance discover concerning the admit card and Laptop Primarily based Check (CBT) for the put up of Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant, Programme Officer, Assistant Director and Deputy Director. Candidates can test NCDC Admit Card Updates by the hyperlink.

Identify of the Publish Exam Date Date of Exam Junior Assistant-Common 26 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Senior Assistant-Common 26 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Programme Officer-Common 26 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM Assistant Director-Authorized 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-Common 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-Horticulture 27 June 2021 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Assistant Director-MIS 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Deputy Director-Common 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Deputy Director-Meals Processing 27 June 2021 12:30 PM TO 02:30 PM Assistant Director-Dwell Inventory 27 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM Deputy Director-MIS 27 June 2021 04:30 PM TO 06:30 PM

NCDC (Nationwide Cooperative Growth Company), New Delhi had invited functions for recruitment of assorted posts from 13 March 2021 to12 April 2021.

Non-Receipt of E-Admit card hyperlink/ Discrepancies, if any, in E-Admit card ought to be reported to Recruitment Assist Desk relt o22-6L3o6268 and E mail: [email protected] (*27*) or earlier than 24 June 2021 for redressal of grievances.

