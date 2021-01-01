Exam: Geography and Economics offers the opportunity to get marks – Preparation of Geography and Economics papers

After various subjects of 10th (State Board), today we have come up with important tips for students to prepare for Geography and Economics. Geography is 28 points, while Economics is 12 points. Vinita Parab, a teacher of Geography and Economics at Thakur Vidya Mandir High School and Junior College, Kandivali (East), is giving some important advice to the students of Class X (State Board) which will not only help them prepare for these subjects, but also help them to get scores.



Geography

Geography is a subject of 28 marks. Read all its chapters carefully. Start the practice by first focusing on questions such as filling in the blanks and matching the columns.

Read the objectives carefully. These give you the opportunity to easily score full marks.

Write 4 notes in short notes and also give the reason. No need to draw a figure here.

Practice the graph thoroughly so that you can get full marks in it.

Proper marking in the map is very important.

The map reading question can be asked in any map exam in the textbook. Similarly any figure from Chapter 9 can be asked in the question of figure reading.

Students should also practice the map of India well. That too can be asked in the exam.

First of all, practice all the questions given at the end of the lesson and do the rest later.

3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8- These chapters are very important in geography. Pay special attention to their preparation. These short notes and objective type questions are asked from all the chapters. Prepare well for such questions.

Economics

Economics is a 12-point subject, in which you can easily get full marks with a little effort.

It has a total of 4 chapters. Go through all the chapters with objective type questions, fill in the blanks and answer one sentence.

Fill in the blanks and the objective type questions are often asked from Chapters 1 and 2. Some additional questions may also be asked from these chapters.

Short answer questions from Chapters 3 and 4 are often asked. Here you have to try one of the 2 questions. Prepare them well.

Also write captions for short answers. Underline it, so that the examiner knows that you know the answer.

Be sure to practice the questions given at the end of all the chapters. Only then practice the additional questions.

Important tips

Be sure to underline important points in your answer.

One thing to keep in mind in the exam. The first impression is the last impression. So remember to write your answers according to the questions. Avoid writing the answer to the first question at the end and the answer to the last question first.

If you are sure of all the answers, do not write any additional questions. Yes, if you are not sure about any of your answers, be sure to answer any additional questions.

Quote

The secret of making dreams come true can be described in these four C’s – curiosity, confidence, patience, perseverance. The most important of these is confidence, so students should be curious about what they are learning. You have to have the confidence to remember what you read and have the courage to give 100%.

Teacher Vinita Parab, Thakur Vidya Mandir High School and Junior College, Kandivali (East)