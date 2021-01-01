Exam: Keep these points in mind while answering the SP paper

In the practice paper of the secretary of 12th standard students, special attention should be paid to some things, says Shailesh Nagda, professor of secretariat practice at DAV College, Bhandup.

Question No. 6 is generally asked for a paper which has 10 marks. If you write a little content along with creating the layout of the letter, you can get 3 marks, but if you leave only after creating the layout, you will get only 1 mark. Full marks are guaranteed if both the content and the layout are perfect.



Correspondence with the member, i.e. the shareholder subject, is often asked in the paper, so students should not miss it.

Question No. 4 is true and false, in which if you just write true or false you get 1 mark, but by writing complete answer you can get full marks.

Read Chapter-2 carefully. The question of 18 marks out of them is often asked in the exam.

