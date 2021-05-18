Exam on 23 May, Download Notice @bfuhs.ac.in

Exam on 23 Might, Download Notice @bfuhs.ac.in





BFUHS Employees Nurse Admit Card 2021: Baba Farid College of Well being Science (BFUHS) has launched a essential discover concerning the written examination and admit card for the publish of Employees Nurse, in opposition to 503 vacancies on official web site bfuhs.ac.in. As per the discover, BFUSH Employees Nurse Exam will probably be held on 23 Might 2021 (Sunday). Candidates can obtain BFUSH Employees Nurse Admit Card -cum-Roll no slip from the college web site on receipt of SMS via their registered cell quantity. The main points of venue of examination shall be talked about on admit card.

Candidates ought to comply with under pointers supplied by the college for the examination:

Sporting of Masks by all candidates is obligatory through the examination. Social Distancing as per the rules of Govt of India/Govt of Punjab should be maintained. Candidates shall need to endure Thermal Screening earlier than look within the take a look at. Candidates are allowed to hold personal Ingesting Water through the examination. Candidates are allowed to deliver personal black ball pen to seem for examination. Candidates having any symptom of COVID-19 or present process Quarantine/Isolation interval shall intimate to the College alongwith constructive RT-PCR/RAPID at e mail [email protected] . No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination premises with out admit card-cum-Roll no. Candidates shall take all preventive/precautionary measures as suggested by Authorities on occasion. Retaining in view the fast enhance in constructive COVID instances, all of the aspirants showing for written recruitment take a look at shall obligatory produce RAT (Speedy Antigen Check) report on the examination centre failing which he/she shall not be allowed to seem for examination

BFUHS had invited functions for filling 473 posts of Employees Nurse underneath DRME, Punjab and 30 posts of Employees Nurse underneath its college from 01 Might to fifteen Might 2021.

