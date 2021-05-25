Exam on 30 May for Paramedical Posts, Download Notice @bfuhs.ac.in





BFUSH Admit Card 2021 Updates: Baba Farid College of Well being Sciences (BFUHS) has launched a discover concerning the examination for the publish of Radiographer, Anesthesia Technician, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cardiac Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, Physio Therapist, Speech Therapist, Audiometric Technician & Radiotherapy Technician on its web site – bfuhs.ac.in. As per the discover, BFUHS Paramedical Exam shall be performed on 30 May 2021 as comply with:

Anaesthesia Tech., Dialysis Tech., Cardiac Tech., Speech Therapist/Audiometry Tech., MGPS Tech., Fuel Plant Tech., Radiotherapy Tech., Radiographer – Morning (11:00 AM to 1.00 PM) ECG Tech., CSSD Tech., Physiotherapist – Night (3:00 PM to five:00 PM)

BFUHS Exam Date Notice

BFUHS Admit Card can be launched anytime quickly on the official web site. The main points of venue of examination shall be talked about on admit card. Candidates ought to comply with the beneath tips whereas showing for the examination:

Candidates are allowed to hold personal Consuming Water throughout the examination.

Candidates should convey personal black ball pen to seem for examination. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination premises with out admit card-cum-Roll no.

Sporting of Masks by all candidates is obligatory throughout the examination.

Social Distancing as per the rules of Govt of India/Govt of Punjab have to be maintained.

Candidates shall should bear Thermal Screening earlier than look within the check.

Candidates having any symptom of COVID-19 or present process Quarantine/Isolation interval shall intimate to the College alongwith optimistic RT-PCR/RAPID at e mail [email protected] Separate examination centre as per tips is made for COVID optimistic candidates.

All of the candidates showing for examination shall obligatory produce RAT (Fast Antigen Check) report on the examination centre failing which he/she shall not be allowed to seem for examination.

Candidates shall take all preventive/precautionary measures as suggested by Authorities every now and then.

BFUSHS had invited functions from 08 May to 22 May 2021 for filling 139 Paramedical Posts.