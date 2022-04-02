Exam Pay Discussion 2022 Highlights: Here are 10 big words of PM Modi on ‘Exam Pay Discussion’, see here – Exam Pay Discussion 2022, PM Modi Speech Important Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organized ‘Pariksha Pay Charcha 2022’ with students, parents and teachers on Friday, April 1, 2022. The 5th edition of Exam Pay Discussion 2022 was held on 1st April 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi with around 15.7 lakh participants registering. The event was launched online last year due to a corona virus infection. However, be part of the program at this time in offline as well as online mode. The fifth edition was attended by the Heads of Schools along with the Minister of Education. PM Modi told about treating exams like a festival.

PM Modi’s Exam Pay Discussion 2022: 10 Important Things To See Here

Talking to the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they cannot solve all the problems but we will create a separate channel to answer the questions of the students. PM Modi said, “Either through video, audio, text fax or Namo app, I will try to answer all the questions so that no student has any doubts in his mind for long. During the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pay Charcha’, PM Modi said that we often associate ‘meditation’ and concentration with sages. We all need it in our daily lives. It teaches you to be present in the moment and to focus on the task at hand. Students sometimes have difficulty making important decisions. Students should get in the habit of repeating what they have learned in class with their friends. This will help them to acquire knowledge together. Parents sometimes fail to recognize their children’s strengths and interests. We need to understand that every child has something weird that parents and teachers sometimes fail to discover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inspiring his students in the exam pay discussion 2022, advised the students to carry out a unique initiative, he asked the students to write a letter for the exam for which they would attend. He said in the letter that the examination should be addressed. Tell us how much you have prepared and share your hard work. This will make you feel more confident. During the ‘Exam Pay Discussion’, PM Modi said that skills are very important all over the world. He said, “Technology is not a curse, it should be used properly. Today students are running 3D printers and apps for Vedic mathematics. They are using technology very efficiently. PM Modi said, “I want the students to stay away from the atmosphere of terror during the exams. No need to copy, friends, do whatever you do with full confidence and I am sure you will all be able to test yourself in a festive mood. PM Modi said, “I urge schools, education departments and teachers to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 so that our students can benefit from the policy.” Exams are an innate part of our lives, another milestone in our growth journey; You are not taking the exam for the first time. So don’t stress. PM Modi said, “No matter what the government is doing, the voice of protest is coming from somewhere. But I am happy that the national education policy has received a strong response in every part of India. That’s why all the people who do this work deserve congratulations.



The series, which started in 2018, will be held at Talkatora Stadium instead of being held literally this year. Last year, the session took place on April 7, 2021 at around 7 p.m. This year, according to a government press release, about 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which took place between 28 December 2021 and 3 February 2022.

