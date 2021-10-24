Exam to study abroad after engineering: Study abroad: If you want to study abroad after 12th standard, prepare for these exams, know the full details

Every year thousands of young people from India migrate to different parts of the world for higher education. Because global study abroad is open to students of all academic backgrounds and interests. However, to study abroad, you still have to meet a number of pre-determined educational standards. The most important criterion for studying abroad is passing a competitive exam. Passing this competitive exam helps you get scholarships and other types of financial aid, which will be a big deal for most applicants.

Major exams for study abroad

Some of the most popular and important international entrance exams for study abroad include GRE, GMAT, SAT, MCAT and LSAT. While there are many subject-specific exams, these include entrance exams for universities and colleges in different countries. Sometimes, one or more of these exams need to be passed. Who need information.

Exam required to study abroad

In addition to these entrance exams, students in most European countries are required to prove their English language skills in order to study abroad. For English language you have to be present for IELTS, TOEFL, PTE etc. which will test your English language skills.

Learn what a GRE is

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is the most popular exam among Indian students wishing to study at institutions in Canada or the United States. It is a fairly standardized test that measures a candidate’s verbal, mathematical, and general analytical skills, although his or her appearance has changed significantly over the years. This is especially true for admission to many undergraduate courses in engineering and science in the United States. This test is administered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) based in the USA. A computer based version of the test is available in India.

Learn what GMAT is

If you want to do MBA abroad, you need to do GMAT. This is the admission assessment for business colleges. The average GMAT score is 570 to 580, however, a minimum of 700 marks is required for admission to the top school. The newly introduced section has made this test more competitive than ever before. You need to keep in mind that GRE and GMAT tests are different. These courses are available in over 500 locations around the world, although you will need to book your slots in advance.

Benefits of SAT exam

Another competitive test for study abroad is the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), which is required for admission to some universities in the United States. There are two types of exams, which is a logic test to test general writing skills and grammar and a subject test to test the knowledge of the candidates of the chosen subject. The SAT exam is administered by the College of America. The SAT exam is taken seven times a year, usually on the first Saturday in October, November, December, January, March, May and June.

MCAT and LSAT

Other competitive studies abroad include MCAT and LSAT, which are mandatory for appearing in medicine and law in the United States, respectively. The MCAT is a multiple choice test designed to assess a test taker’s aptitude and knowledge of related subjects, while the LSAT is offered by the Law School Admission Council to students in the United States, Canada, and Australia. I want to make my legal career.

TOEFL and IELTS

If you want proficiency in English, you have to pass TOEFL and IELTS. Selection is made by TOEFL score in universities and colleges in 100 countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia. IELTS is a mandatory test for Indian and other non-native English speakers, especially for admission to the most prestigious universities and colleges in the Commonwealth countries.