Exam: Your question: How to get good marks in IT – How to get good marks in it

Exam: How to get good marks in IT

Q: What are the chapters of the Chamber of Commerce that require in-depth study?

Shivanand Jha



Ans: Social Responsibility -7 Marks, Management Principles -7 Marks, Management Tasks -7 Marks, Option-33 Marks Business Service. Don’t skip any topics in this chapter and you can keep the last chapter Entrepreneur as an option.

Professor Shreya Ujjare

Q: I have not started studying information technology yet. Please give me some tips to get good marks in this subject.

Pradeep Garg

Ans: You should read the IT textbook prescribed by HSC Board as it covers all the topics in detail. The most important topics in IT are web publishing, databases and tally. Read the textbook thoroughly for objective type questions.

Professor Pooja Rayle

Q: I have a lot of tension in the SP. I am very stressed. I don’t know how to get high marks in it?

Swapnil Shinde

Answer: Don’t worry. Completely prepare questions with concepts, definitions and differences and prepare well for chapters 2,3,8,9 and 10.

