Examination for admission in PG courses will be held on August 01 2021

Kerala University: Kerala University has rescheduled the postgraduate entrance exam date. Earlier this exam was scheduled to be held on July 25. Now it will be on August 1.

Kerala University: Kerala University Administration has released the revised schedule of Post Graduate Entrance Exam 2021. According to the revised information released by the university administration, the PG entrance exam will be held on August 1. The PG entrance exam will be conducted for a total duration of two hours. The offline entrance test will consist of multiple choice and descriptive questions.

Read More: JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates: JEE Main exam to be held from July 20 and 27, registration window opened from today

Admission will be done on this basis

The MCQs will be of one mark each and there will be 60 multiple choice questions. Descriptive questions will be for 40 marks. Applicants will have to answer eight questions out of a total of 12 descriptive questions. Each descriptive question in the Kerala University Entrance Test will be of five marks. Admission to the PG courses of the university will be based on the performance of the entrance test and previous qualifying examination.

PG entrance exam was to be held on July 25

Earlier, the entrance exam for Kerala University PG courses was scheduled to be held on July 25. But now the entrance exam will be held on August 1. The university will conduct the offline entrance exam in multiple exam centers allotted in three cities Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The application window for admission to PG programs in Kerala University was open till June 30.

Read More: CBSE Board Exams 2022: 10th and 12th exams to be held twice a year, syllabus may be released by end of July

Web Title: Kerala University: Examination For Admission In PG Courses Will Be Held On August 01 2021