Examining the economic impact of climate change in Europe
After extreme heat, wildfires and floods in Europe, the costs of climate change – human and financial – have risen sharply. And a new report from the European Central Bank confirms the dire consequences of delaying or inaction on climate change.
Banks and companies in the eurozone run the risk of economic damage and financial instability, the central bank said on Wednesday as it published the results of its first economy-wide climate stress test, a move designed by policymakers to support the transition to a net-zero carbon world. It is part of a larger effort.
By the end of the century, more frequent and severe natural disasters could shrink the region’s economy by as much as 10 percent if a new policy to mitigate climate change is not introduced, the report said. Is. By comparison, the cost of transition would not exceed 2 percent of GDP.
“The short-term cost of transition is less than the cost of uninterrupted climate change in the medium to long term,” the report published on Wednesday said.
The European Central Bank used data from 2.3 million companies and 1,600 banks in the eurozone to analyze the impact of the three scenarios on the economy. In the first, a systematic transition occurs in which global warming is up to 1.5 °C compared to the pre-industrial era. Then there is a “systematic transition”, in which countries delay action until 2030 and then have to make sudden and costly policy changes to curb warming by 2°C. The third scenario, in a so-called warm house world, involves no further action to mitigate climate change and the cost of natural disasters is “extremely high”.
EU countries have already agreed to cut their collective greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, on a path to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
The European Central Bank has made climate change one of its central focus, which will affect monetary policy and financial regulation. But it is still a hot topic whether central banks should take a proactive approach to tackling climate change through actions such as changing the structure of asset purchases to exclude oil companies.
In July, the European Central Bank justified the inclusion of climate change in its monetary policy framework, arguing that “climate change and the transition to a more sustainable economy will affect the outlook for price stability.”
Under the systematic transition scenario, the average Eurozone company will have slightly higher returns, lower profitability and higher risk of default over the next four or five years due to the costs of complying with green policies such as a carbon tax and replacement technologies. But then the benefits of transition come to the fore.
By comparison, in a disorganized transition, a company’s profitability will fall by more than 20 percent by 2050 and its probability of default will increase by more than 2 percent. In a hot house world where no climate action is taken, profitability will drop by 40 percent and the chance of default will be 6 percent higher.
Banks across the eurozone have the same risk of transition costs, but their exposure to physical risks is very different, the report said. In countries in southern Europe, such as Greece, Portugal and Spain, where there is a higher risk of extreme heat waves and wildfires, climate change represents “a major source of systemic risk”, the central bank said.
Wildfires are expected to cause more damage than floods and rising sea levels, which will affect more northern countries. For example, in Greece, more than 90 percent of bank loans are classified as being associated with high physical risks from climate change. In Germany, the share of bank loans is less than 10 percent.
The European Central Bank wants to use the results of this study to inform climate stress tests it will conduct on eurozone banks next year.
