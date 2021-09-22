Examining the economic impact of climate change in Europe

After extreme heat, wildfires and floods in Europe, the costs of climate change – human and financial – have risen sharply. And a new report from the European Central Bank confirms the dire consequences of delaying or inaction on climate change.

Banks and companies in the eurozone run the risk of economic damage and financial instability, the central bank said on Wednesday as it published the results of its first economy-wide climate stress test, a move designed by policymakers to support the transition to a net-zero carbon world. It is part of a larger effort.

By the end of the century, more frequent and severe natural disasters could shrink the region’s economy by as much as 10 percent if a new policy to mitigate climate change is not introduced, the report said. Is. By comparison, the cost of transition would not exceed 2 percent of GDP.

“The short-term cost of transition is less than the cost of uninterrupted climate change in the medium to long term,” the report published on Wednesday said.