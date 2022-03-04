Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 shooting begins, Varun Sharma shared a picture | Shooting of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ begins, Varun Sharma shares glimpses from the sets

On the occasion of three years of ‘Fukrey Returns’, producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media to hint that the third installment of ‘Fukrey 3’ will start soon. Actor Varun Sharma now took to his social media, announcing its third installment ‘Fukrey 3’ going on floors, writing, “Shuru ho gayi!!!”

Ever since the announcement was made, it has created a wave of excitement amongst the audience and especially the fans of ‘Fukrey’ franchise. The popular film franchise, considered as one of the cult classics of Bollywood, turned out to be a huge hit, giving the audience a laugh.

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey is a situational comedy film. When Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Ali Fazal first appeared in front of the audience as the Fukrey boys, this comedy film created a rage of laughter. The film was well received by the audience and after this, the team of Fukrey returned once again in 2017 and earned a good amount at the box office.

