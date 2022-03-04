Entertainment

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 shooting begins, Varun Sharma shared a picture | Shooting of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ begins, Varun Sharma shares glimpses from the sets

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 shooting begins, Varun Sharma shared a picture | Shooting of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ begins, Varun Sharma shares glimpses from the sets
Written by admin
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 shooting begins, Varun Sharma shared a picture | Shooting of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ begins, Varun Sharma shares glimpses from the sets

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 shooting begins, Varun Sharma shared a picture | Shooting of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ begins, Varun Sharma shares glimpses from the sets

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

On the occasion of three years of ‘Fukrey Returns’, producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media to hint that the third installment of ‘Fukrey 3’ will start soon. Actor Varun Sharma now took to his social media, announcing its third installment ‘Fukrey 3’ going on floors, writing, “Shuru ho gayi!!!”

Ever since the announcement was made, it has created a wave of excitement amongst the audience and especially the fans of ‘Fukrey’ franchise. The popular film franchise, considered as one of the cult classics of Bollywood, turned out to be a huge hit, giving the audience a laugh.

excel-entertainment-s-fukrey-3-shooting-begins

Big stir with the announcement of 'Pathan', two big films of 2023 to be postponed!Big stir with the announcement of ‘Pathan’, two big films of 2023 to be postponed!

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey is a situational comedy film. When Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Ali Fazal first appeared in front of the audience as the Fukrey boys, this comedy film created a rage of laughter. The film was well received by the audience and after this, the team of Fukrey returned once again in 2017 and earned a good amount at the box office.

  • friendship movies 2022 1644039768

    From ‘Fukrey 3’ to ‘Jee Le Zara’ – know here 5 Bollywood movies on friendship in 2022

  • fukrey 3 shooting 1615736965

    Shooting of Fukrey 3 begins, then return will be Chucha and Bholi Punjaban, see the first pic from the sets

  • fukrey 3 ready to go on floors 1611328805

    Fukrey on floor from March 3, Pulkit Samrat confirms details, remembers Bholi Punjaban

  • fukrey2 1601015771

    After two hits, the third film of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise also begins – a glimpse of the team preparing

  • cvr1 1632901173

    Fukrey star Varun Sharma seen with Brian Lara, Ranveer Singh made such a comment!

  • chutzpah 1626191698

    ‘Chutzpah’ on Sony Liv: Varun Sharma’s OTT debut, reveal the secrets of the relationship

  • sony liv 1625284650

    Chutzpah Trailer: Varun Sharma’s OTT debut, will show the dark side of the digital world with comedy

  • 5 1568799073

    ‘Chhichhore’ gets National Award – Shraddha Kapoor, Varun and director remember Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote a special post

  • roohi new16 1616404086

    ‘Roohi’ Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor’s horror-comedy film crossed 20 crores, know the total collection

  • roohi new14 1615782992

    ‘Roohi’ Weekend Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor’s film impressed the audience, had a good weekend collection

  • roohi new15 1615609939

    Roohi 2nd Day Box Office: After a great opening, collections of Janhvi Kapoor’s film dropped on Friday

  • roohi new14 1615525032

    Roohi BOX OFFICE: Janhvi Kapoor’s film gave a great opening- Know the first day’s collection here

english summary

Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Fukrey 3 shoot begins on 3rd March 2022. Film directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:48 [IST]

#Excel #Entertainments #Fukrey #shooting #begins #Varun #Sharma #shared #picture #Shooting #Excel #Entertainments #Fukrey #begins #Varun #Sharma #shares #glimpses #sets

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sooryavanshi vs Tanhaji – First Week Box Office Comparison, Akshay Kumar beats Ajay Devgn | Sooryavanshi VS Tanhaji Box Office- Akshay Kumar beats Ajay Devgan on the seventh day, even after winning the first week

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment