Excellent results: Excellent results 2021: Excellent results announced, three students’ radio, check the list and marks of top 20 students here – Direct link at Excellent results 2021, check the list of top 20 toppers

Highlights NEET UG 2021 results announced.

Three students got Radio 1

The number of eligible female students is much higher than that of male students.

NEET Results 2021: The result of NEET 2021 has been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Monday, November 1, 2021. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2021 exam held on 12 September 2021 can check their scorecard by visiting the official website of NTA NEET neet.nta.nic.in.



About 16 lakh students sat for NEET UG 2021 this year, out of which Mrinal Kuteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Kartik G Nair from Maharashtra scored AIR 1 with 99.9998057 per cent marks. He got a full 720 marks out of 720. Eligible candidates in the NEET 2021 cut-off will now be able to participate in the NEET counseling process for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats and undergraduate medical seats under State-quota.

NEET UG Results 2021: Women candidates won

This year 16 lakh 14 thousand 777 students were registered for NEET UG 2021, out of which only 15 lakh 44 thousand 275 students sat for the exam and a total of 870074 students have passed. The students who passed included 3 lakh 75 thousand 260 male, 4 lakh 94 thousand 806 female students and eight transgender students.

NEET Toppers List 2021: See the list of top 20 rank holders here

Photo source – NTA



NEET 2021 State Toppers List

Photo source – NTA



How to check NEET result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the NEET results link 1 or 2.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security PIN and click submit.

Step 4: Your ‘NEET Result 2021 Scorecard’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

See NEET Result 2021 on these websites

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in