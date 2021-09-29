Excellent results: NEET PG results 2021: NEET PG results announced on nbe.edu.in, how to check soon, how to do counseling – Excellent pg results 2021 announced on nbe.edu.in, direct link of marks and cut off here

Highlights NEET 2021 PG results announced.

Check the results on NBE’s official website.

The exam was held on September 11, 2021

NEET PG Results 2021: NEET PG 2021 results announced. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate course. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2021 exam held on September 11, 2021 can now check their results by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.



NEET PG Counseling 2021

The NEET PG 2021 result has been declared in the form of a merit list and has details like roll number, marks (out of 800) and rank obtained by the candidates. Candidates will have to go through the counseling process after the results are declared. Details of the NEET PG Counseling (NEET PG Counseling 2021) process will be released soon on the official website. Below you can see how to check the cut off and NEET results.

NEET PG 2021 cut off

The NEET PG qualifying cutoff percentile has also been announced along with the results. Only candidates who secure a minimum eligibility cutoff will be considered eligible. The cut-off score for the general category this year is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC / ST / OBC and 283 for UR-PWD. As per the official notification, the rank and eligibility status for the All India 50 per cent quota seats will be announced separately. All Covid 1 prot protocols were considered and tested. Check the results here

How to check NEET PG Result 2021: How it is

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG Result 2021’ available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to login.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and click Submit.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Type ctrl + f here and check your result by finding your roll number.

Step 7: Download the results page and keep the printout for further reference.

NBE’s official website

See the result of NEET PG 2021 here –

Information Board Copy Result – NEETPG – 2021 – Compressed