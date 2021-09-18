Excerpts from the Times interview with Robert Gates

how so?

I firmly believe that we really need to come up with significant, meaningful change. I have said from the beginning, I do not want any part of this process to be marginalised. I hope that when we put something forward, there will be observers who say, “Wow, I didn’t think they could do that.” we will see.

I don’t want to be associated with anything that is being seen as a rat.

A lot of fans don’t know that the NCAA has a constitution. They don’t even know about your committee, nor do they really care. How can your committee have any effect on how the union is perceived?

only in the long term. You get a bad reputation for a long time, and you can’t change it overnight. And I think the key would be, if you want to start improving perceptions, it starts with the product that we produce and if we get it approved by the association in January. And then over time, people start seeing creative changes. And, at first, they start hearing less complaints from association members, and then you manage to avoid some highly publicized cases where people think the NCAA screwed up. And then maybe you too, over time, start showing enough progress or further movement that you begin to be able to convince state legislatures and even members of Congress that we are in the right direction. I am moving forward.

There are many who think that this is essentially an attempt to appease the houses and courts of the state.

Well, my experience for a long time is that making legislators happy is a very challenging task. At least from my point of view, it’s not about politics; It’s about how you fix the weird outfit.

Do you understand the skepticism of people in college sports?

Sure, especially given the history of the Union. The only way to show that this effort has been different is to actually produce some real results.

I hear you talk about the need for a more agile, faster, responsive NCAA

My one line is that the words “agile” and “NCAA” have never appeared in the same sentence before.