Excess deaths in US top 1M since COVID-19 pandemic start: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to official death statistics, the number of additional deaths in the United States has reached more than one million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Excess death is a metric that compares all deaths recorded with deaths that may occur in the same period.

US COVID-19 death toll exceeds 900,000

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the death toll rose to 1,023,916 last week, according to Robert Anderson, head of the death statistics division at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics.

“We haven’t seen anything like it,” Anderson told the publication.

The agency’s death records also indicate that some of the deaths were from other illnesses, such as influenza, respiratory failure and seizures, heart disease, diabetes and sepsis.

In terms of epidemic deaths, the CDC reported 920,097 on Wednesday morning, although the officially reported death toll was lower than the actual number.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center has killed 925,435 people in the United States.

Republicans vow to unveil Kavid’s source: ‘We will not leave any trace’

Anderson told the Post that the numbers could be somewhat vague, with heart attacks and high blood pressure being linked to undiagnosed COVID-19 cases. He noted that although the data from the last few months are incomplete, 74% of Covid-19 deaths occurred in people 65 years of age or older.

Additional agency data for the United States shows that the annual death toll in 2020 was 3,383,729 deaths, with 1,027 deaths per 100,000 population.

Heart disease and cancer were then the leading causes of death, with statistics showing only 350,831 COVID-19 deaths.

A September 2020 CDC report found that in 2018, 51.8% of U.S. adults had at least one chronic condition and 27.2% had multiple chronic conditions.

Selected chronic conditions include arthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, current asthma, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension, stroke, and weakened or failing kidneys.