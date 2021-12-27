Excessive consumption in four states of the country

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has expressed deep concern regarding the reserves of underground water. The CAG has said that there is excessive consumption in four states of the country – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. These states are consuming more than 100 percent. The national average for groundwater consumption in India is 63 percent. 63 percent of the water that goes inside the ground in a year is being withdrawn. The report has been tabled during the winter session of Parliament.

According to this report, the national average of groundwater consumption in the country is 63 percent. Ground water consumption in 13 states of the country is more than the national average. At the district level, more than the national average groundwater was extracted in 267 districts of the country. In some parts, consumption has reached a very dangerous level of 385 per cent. These figures tabled in Parliament are based on data from 2004 to 2017.

The CAG has said in the report that the law was enacted in 19 states of the country till December 2019 with the intention of conserving groundwater, but till date only this law has been partially implemented in only four states. In other states, the law was either not made or it could not be implemented. According to government data, 89 percent of groundwater consumption in India is in the irrigation sector. Nine percent of groundwater is used for domestic purposes and two percent for commercial purposes.

The ‘Groundwater Management and Regulation’ scheme was launched during the 12th Five Year Plan between 2012 and 2017. Its estimated expenditure was Rs 3,319 crore. The objective was to properly locate and manage the groundwater sources present in the country. This scheme continued till the year 2017-2020 also. A provision of Rs 2,349 crore was made in the budget, but out of this, the concerned ministries could spend only Rs 1,109 crore, or about half the budget. The CAG’s inquiry report also said that no work was done to strengthen the water management practices of local communities.

Only 2.5 percent fresh water: According to an estimate, there is more than one billion trillion liters of water on the earth, but the problem is that most of it is salty water and cannot be used to quench the thirst of humans. Only two and a half percent of the total water present on the earth is fresh water. Of this, two-thirds is imprisoned in the form of glaciers and snowy peaks. This means that the amount of water available to humans for drinking, cooking, feeding animals or agriculture is very small. Actually, the water cycle continues in nature, due to which the amount of water on our planet Earth always remains the same. Therefore there is no danger of water running out of the earth. The real danger is whether or not we will have enough clean water to meet everyone’s needs in the future.

According to a United Nations report, India’s neighboring country Pakistan will dry up by 2025. Experts also attribute the lack of water to an economic crisis. This means that how humans manage the available water is important. Such as over-exploitation of groundwater, allowing rivers and lakes to dry up, and polluting the remaining clean water sources so much that their water is no longer usable. According to experts, to deal with the economic crisis of clean water, governments will have to invest more in water supply and collection infrastructure. Apart from this, farming has to be made in such a way that water consumption is less. At present, about 70 percent of the total fresh water is used for irrigation in the fields and animal husbandry.