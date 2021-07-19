excise duty center earned 94181 crores from petrol and diesel between April and June

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said that at present the excise duty on non-branded petrol is Rs 32.90 per liter and for diesel Rs 31.80 per liter.

New Delhi. Between April and June 2021, the second wave of Corona, the central government worked fiercely to rob the pockets of the public. This is the same time of three months when the people of the country were moaning with the second wave of Corona. There was an atmosphere of uneasiness among the people across the country, but the central government earned a record 94,181 crores from excise duty on petrol and diesel in the same period. This data is not from anywhere else, but in response to a question on the first day of the monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that from April to June 2021, revenue of about Rs 94,181 crore through excise duty on petrol and diesel. has collected.

Pankaj Choudhary said that keeping in view the current financial situation, the excise duty rates have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure. The average share of central excise duty on petroleum products from 2017-18 to 2020- 21 per cent of the gross revenue collected by the union is 12 per cent.

3.45 lakh crore earned from petrol and diesel

Apart from this, in response to another question, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said that Center has collected Rs 3.45 lakh crore as excise duty on petroleum products for 2020-21. Whereas this amount was Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2019-20 and Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2018-19. That is, on the one hand people were forced to bear the brunt of Corona and on the other hand the central government was busy in extracting the oil of the people. He also told the House that the Indian crude basket for July 2021 so far was priced at $74.34 per barrel, the highest monthly price since October 2018.

tax on petrol

The petrol people are buying for Rs 100 a liter is not that expensive. According to Indian Oil (IOC), the ex-factory price of one liter of petrol is only Rs 31.82. In its name, the central and all the state governments work to fill their treasury. Through these products, the central and state governments earn big money. Talking about Delhi itself, here the central government is charging a tax of Rs 32.90 and the state government is charging Rs 20.61. The total tax of the Center and the states becomes Rs 53.51.

tax on diesel

Diesel is a costly fuel, but it is widely used in agriculture as well as in transportation of goods. If more tax is imposed on it, then not only agriculture becomes expensive but inflation in the market also flares up. Even then, around 130 per cent tax is collected here. The ex factory price of diesel per liter in Delhi is Rs 33.46. Central government tax on this is Rs 31.80 while state government tax is Rs 11.68. In this way the total tax becomes Rs 43.48 per liter.

