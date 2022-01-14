Exclusive: 75-year-old woman speaks out after being tackled in random Queens assault

Unique: 75-year-old woman speaks out after being tackled in random Queens assault



QUEENS (WABC) — A 75-year-old woman who was tackled throughout a seemingly random assault in Queens is talking out solely to Eyewitness Information reporter NJ Burkett.

Younghee Choe, a retired nurse, mentioned she would not bear in mind the assault, which occurred round 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Queens Boulevard.

Surveillance video reveals her assailant showing out of nowhere and tackling her to the bottom. He shoves her face first to the sidewalk with such drive that she was knocked unconscious, leaving the widow bleeding on the chilly pavement.

“I do not know,” she mentioned. “I did not hear something, and I misplaced consciousness instantly after I fell down. In order that’s why I do not even bear in mind his face. I do not know, I simply utterly went down, and I nearly died.”

She mentioned she has no concept why anyone would assault her, and he or she was merely strolling down the road when it occurred.

“He wasn’t (attempting to rob me),” she mentioned. “I do not know what was his objective. I do not know, and why he did that.”

EMS rushed her to an space hospital for therapy of facial and neck accidents. Her left eye stays swollen shut, and he or she has basically no reminiscence of the assault.

“You’ll be able to lose your life any time,” she mentioned. “This isn’t actually a secure nation anymore.”

She believes she might by no means know why she was victimized, and if the person did say something, she would not bear in mind it.

It might or might not have been racially-motivated, however it’s one more seemingly random, mindless assault on the streets of New York.

“I feel perhaps some loopy individuals or some psych downside or one thing,” she mentioned. “I do not know. I do not know who he was, and I do not know nothing about him. And I did not count on something. If I used to be anticipating some hazard, I would not go there.”

At this level, it’s not being investigated as a bias crime.

Police hope video of the person will assist result in an arrest, however up to now, nobody is in custody.

Anybody with data in regard to this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

