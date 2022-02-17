Exclusive Arjan Bajwa talk about web series bestseller work with priyanka chopra social media box office. Bestseller series actor Arjan Bajwa talks about Priyanka Chopra, social media trade and box office

Entertainment

The reason for being a part of the bestseller series has been that the story revolves around your character?

What can be more interesting than when I get a chance to tell such a story in the main. The bestseller is the psychological thriller. A good team and story together is part of this series. I am playing the role of a writer. A stranger comes into his life, many ups and downs of past, future and present will be seen in my character. Many things start to unfold.

Instead of working in Salman, Shahrukh films, you preferred content based films like Guru, Fashion?

Salman and Shahrukh’s films also have content. I want my career to be like his. Well the story must have good content. I would say that the kind of content that his films have, I also want to do such films. I am trying to do that kind of thing. Rest I am lucky that I have got many great films. It is important to have content otherwise what is the point of working. The rest of the audience decides whether you look good or not.

Which film and character do you consider a milestone for yourself in a career spanning 20 years?

Fashion was a film where a lot of things went well. Because I was opposite Priyanka Chopra, such a big star. It was a very good character and the film became a big hit. Because of that film, I got limelight and the story started. Good characters have been coming for me. Recently I played the character of Colonel Sunil Sheoran in State of Siege 26/11. He is real life hero. This character will always be close to my heart.

You became an overnight star after fashion, did you feel that way?

With every good film, you move forward. I got entry in Hindi commercial main stream cinema from fashion. To become a star or not to become a star, it is decided by your every film. If any of your films don’t get a good response then your stardom also goes down. And when it’s going well, you go up all of a sudden. I believe that it is important to keep working. Stars make spectators. If you get into his heart, you become a star.

Does Bollywood do well at the box office?

Yes, there is no doubt about it. See, it is a business. It is not only in this that whatever film you made, you will see it in your home. Because it is very important to show it in front of people. And when things go well, your career graph also goes up. By all means with commercials. I give importance to this thing that commercial things should work. If the box office does not earn then how will the films be made. Movies cost money. Movies earn money only then things move forward.

Everyone is a star on social media, has stardom lost its meaning?

Being special is lost. Stardom is not lost. Things that trend doesn’t necessarily mean they are bad. Good things also trend. But I don’t consider social media trending as an ability. Ability is when you reach a point. people like you. Your film moves, your character is liked. It is written about you. Interviews are taken. It took a lot of effort to do this. It’s not like you made a video and put it on social media. Earlier one had to work hard to be visible anywhere. He used to tell about your ability. He used to tell whether he has achieved stardom or not.

