EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Avneet Kaur will be in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Ekta Kapoor recently made the official announcement of her reality show Lock Up: Bedass Jail, Atticari Khel. Ekta Kapoor’s show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. This captive reality show will be live streamed 24×7 on Direct OTT platform. In this show, 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in a house or say in lock up for a month.

Although which celebrities will be involved in this, the makers have not yet disclosed about it. But we have got exclusive information about it. A source close to the show said, “Avneet Kaur will be a part of this reality show. She is one of the 16 contestants who will be kept in lock-up for a month.

Now that Kangana’s show will come on Lock Up OTT platform, there is no scope for censorship.” Alt Balaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. There will also be a chance to punish or reward the contestants and for some of them to play the role of ‘Khabri’. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022.

This groundbreaking reality show features an intriguing reality show with 16 controversial celebrities including a daring celebrity host, unique tasks, drama-packed fights and intriguing contestants who will be ready to do anything to survive in jail. A trailer of this will also be released soon.

16 Big Stars, Hosts Kangana Ranaut And Ekta Kapoor’s Biggest Reality Show LOCUKUPP

Kangana Ranaut furious on media after hearing Deepika Padukone’s name – I have not come to defend her

Why did Kangana Ranaut say thank you to Nawazuddin Siddiqui? The picture of both is going viral!

Now what did Kangana Ranaut say about South’s films and stars? Post in discussion!

After the video of Javed Habib spitting on the client, Kangana Ranaut spit on the entire tray of food, Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut showed a picture of going to the police station, said- terrorism is the only way for vote bank

Kangana Ranaut reached the police station in the case of objectionable post on the farmers’ movement- recorded statement- Pics

Javed Akhtar defamation case – Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM’s order, this petition was dismissed!

Kangana Ranaut arrived wearing heavy jewelery in a bridal look in the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, very beautiful

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, praised the actress without naming her

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ release date announced, will rock next year on Dussehra

Farmers attack on Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab, actress said – filthy abuses, mob lynching in public

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also New Pokémon Snap review: a supremely chill safari on the Nintendo Switch Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, read here in detail

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 20:48 [IST]