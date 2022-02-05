Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Avneet Kaur will be in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Avneet Kaur will be in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup
Written by admin
EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Avneet Kaur will be in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup

EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Avneet Kaur will be in Kangana Ranaut’s show lockup

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Prachi Dixit

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Ekta Kapoor recently made the official announcement of her reality show Lock Up: Bedass Jail, Atticari Khel. Ekta Kapoor’s show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. This captive reality show will be live streamed 24×7 on Direct OTT platform. In this show, 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in a house or say in lock up for a month.

Although which celebrities will be involved in this, the makers have not yet disclosed about it. But we have got exclusive information about it. A source close to the show said, “Avneet Kaur will be a part of this reality show. She is one of the 16 contestants who will be kept in lock-up for a month.

Avneet Kaur,

Now that Kangana’s show will come on Lock Up OTT platform, there is no scope for censorship.” Alt Balaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. There will also be a chance to punish or reward the contestants and for some of them to play the role of ‘Khabri’. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022.

This groundbreaking reality show features an intriguing reality show with 16 controversial celebrities including a daring celebrity host, unique tasks, drama-packed fights and intriguing contestants who will be ready to do anything to survive in jail. A trailer of this will also be released soon.

  • kangnalockupp1 1643956577

    16 Big Stars, Hosts Kangana Ranaut And Ekta Kapoor’s Biggest Reality Show LOCUKUPP

  • kangnalockupp 1643947833

    Kangana Ranaut furious on media after hearing Deepika Padukone’s name – I have not come to defend her

  • kangananawaz 1643787297

    Why did Kangana Ranaut say thank you to Nawazuddin Siddiqui? The picture of both is going viral!

  • 1 1643002291

    Now what did Kangana Ranaut say about South’s films and stars? Post in discussion!

  • kangana ranaut spitting 1641731814

    After the video of Javed Habib spitting on the client, Kangana Ranaut spit on the entire tray of food, Viral Video

  • kanganapolice2 1640335817

    Kangana Ranaut showed a picture of going to the police station, said- terrorism is the only way for vote bank

  • kangana ranaut2 1640246837

    Kangana Ranaut reached the police station in the case of objectionable post on the farmers’ movement- recorded statement- Pics

  • kanganaranaut6 1612245706 1639812887

    Javed Akhtar defamation case – Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM’s order, this petition was dismissed!

  • kanganaankitavickysangeet 1639478624

    Kangana Ranaut arrived wearing heavy jewelery in a bridal look in the sangeet of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, very beautiful

  • kanganaranautreactiononvickykaushalandkatrinakaif 1638949644

    Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, praised the actress without naming her

  • 123 1638879705

    Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ release date announced, will rock next year on Dussehra

  • kanganafreedom2 1638591671

    Farmers attack on Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab, actress said – filthy abuses, mob lynching in public

english summary

EXCLUSIVE Avneet Kaur to be contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, read here in detail

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 20:48 [IST]

#EXCLUSIVE #Avneet #Kaur #contestant #Kangana #Ranauts #reality #show #Lock #Upp #Avneet #Kaur #Kangana #Ranauts #show #lockup

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment