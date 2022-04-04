Exclusive: Detectives speak out about Ana Delvalle and Basil Gray, neighbors killed in Bushwick Houses in 2018



NEW YORK — A family is desperate for answers almost four years after a grandmother was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment.

Just a few days later, on Mother’s Day, her neighbor was also discovered dead.

For the first time, detectives are speaking publicly.

“When her daughter came home, the first thing she saw and was still on the scene when we came is the mop she was using was still sitting here by this closet,” Det. Stephen Minucci of the 90th Precinct told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

Minucci replayed the events of May 11, 2018, when cops were called to apartment 5C inside the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street. Ana Delvalle, 62, was discovered by her daughter inside, bound and shot in the head.

“Why did they have to take her life? You know? Still surreal to us,” Delvalle’s daughter said.

Ana Delvalle CBS2



Police say a small amount of money was missing from the apartment, but based on forensic evidence, they believe the suspect or suspects also killed her 54-year-old neighbor around the same time, possibly using two different guns.

“And this is apartment 5B, where Mr. Basil Gray lived, and was found murdered by his family,” Minucci said.

The NYPD says surveillance shows Gray left and returned and with a cup of coffee earlier that morning.

Residents say Delvalle was active in the community center and they had just taken a group photo at the community center where the retired seamstress took Zumba classes.

“Two innocent, law-abiding citizens horrifically killed,” said Lt. Michael Spezio.

“We believe it may have been drug connected. Not to the victims, themselves, but rather to the drug trade in the area,” Minucci said.

Basil Gray CBS2



One theory is that Delvalle, who lived there for three decades, was mopping the hallway before being killed.

“If she didn’t have anything to do inside the apartment, unfortunately she was out there and, um, you know, that’s what we think that maybe she was out there at the wrong time,” Delvalle’s daughter said. “Didn’t do anything to anyone, you know. She just lived her life.”

For years, police have been trying to identify three people seen in a video bundled up and pacing the hallway, possibly on the day of the murders. The detectives say they are persons of interest.

“Had there been activity on that specific floor before? Drugs? Violence?” Rozner asked.

“Yes. It’s not just the floor. The building has a history of both violent activity as well as drug-related activity,” Minucci said.

The potential tie to the drug trade is why the FBI is involved, and recently announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case. In addition to the FBI reward, Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 for any tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

“We want people to speak out, whether in person and/or anonymously, and let us know if they have information. It might seem irrelevant. It might seem something small, but it’s the kind of thing that can put a lot of pieces together at once and help us out,” Minucci said. “I go to bed with this case and I wake up with this case.”

Spezio keeps a snapshot of the 2018 Mother’s Day press conference front and center.

“It’s the first thing I see when I come in my office,” Spezio said. “If we solve it after I leave, I promise you I’ll be back.”

“We just want these people, these — not even people — who can’t even call people, these animals, to be caught and pay and get justice for our mom,” Delvalle’s daughter said. “The thing is, in her apartment. You know, it’s just like … you’re not safe anywhere then?”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can also call the FBI New York Field Office at (212) 384-1000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.