EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ahan Shetty On His Debut Film Tadap, His Father Suniel Shetty, Action Films And More | Exclusive Interview: Ahan Shetty spoke on his debut film ‘Tadap’, action film and advice from Suniel Shetty

14 seconds ago
From the announcement of the film to the trailer launch, the cast of the industry has given you a lot of support and appreciation. How do you take this praise?

After the trailer release of the film, I got a call from Rakesh Roshan sir. I was so happy with that one call, my day was done. As far as praise and support is concerned, I believe that praise should never be allowed to go above the head. For now, hearing praise inspires me to work harder.

How did you get involved with the yearning?

I met Sajid sir in August 2018 and the RX 100 came probably a few months back. When I met him, he casually told me that you watch this film, the character in it is very similar to you. Then I saw that movie and I really liked it. After about three months, I went to Sajid sir’s office again, then at that time he asked me whether you would like to do this film? So I said yes why not! Such a wonderful script. So it just started from here. The first time I saw RX 100, I saw it only as a spectator, at that time there was no plan for the film.

Did some special preparation have to be done for the film?

When the talk of the remake of RX 100 was confirmed, two weeks later, Milan sir (Milan Luthria) joined the film. Then I had to gain a little weight, at that time I was very lean. Then his training started, Hindi diction classes, workshops were held. Tara joined the film in February 2019. A screen test was also taken of both of us together. We were given a scene from the Dirty Picture. And there is such a funny story behind it too. I had never worked with any actress, so my hands were trembling during the screen test. Sajid sir was also laughing seeing me. Well in the end it was a good test. Then we did workshops together. That was actually done to make me and Tara comfortable. The script was given to us for only 10 days. Milan sir had said that I do not want you to come by memorizing the lines because then when you perform, it will not look organic. He said just read it once and then give me the script back.

How was it working with Tara as the first co-star?

Very good. She is a very experienced actress, working since childhood. He has helped a lot during the shoot. Actually, I always used to speak exactly the same dialogue which is written on the paper. I used to remember before the scene. So Tara had said, ‘Play with words and be comfortable.. The more comfortable you are, the easier it will be to be in the character.’ So yes, she was very supportive throughout the film.

Some actors are spontaneous, some prefer to rehearse before shooting. How do you prepare for your character?

For me it all depends on the director. I completely put myself in the hands of the director. Whatever he says, as he says, I will do the scenes in that style. At the moment I don’t have any specific way to capture my character that I will do it, or will do it that way. Once I am on the set, then I am the director. And Milan sir never really liked that we should perform more before shooting. We used to meet only 10-15 minutes ago, get a breakdown of the scene, he used to tell that this is the mood of the character.. Now go and do it. So that’s what we did.

Milan Luthria is such a seasoned director, how was the experience of working with him?

The trailer of the film is being liked and praised so much, all the credit goes to Milan sir. Talking about myself, I am very shy and was very nervous before shooting the film, but he made me comfortable on the sets. He let me work freely. The freedom he gave me in my first film, the faith he showed, is a big deal for me. He never looked at me like a newcomer. When an experienced director like him reposes faith in you, that confidence in the actor’s performance also comes down. I have seen almost all of his movies – Kachche Dhaage, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, Taxi No. 9211… and have always been a fan of his work.

Your father’s journey started with Sajid Nadiadwala and now yours is happening. What kind of relation do you have with them?

I am very comfortable with Sajid sir. He is like a father figure to me. The story of their first meeting was such that I uploaded an action video or dance video on Instagram. Somehow Sajid sir also saw that video and then called dad’s friend Vikram (Razdan) uncle. Then he called my dad and said that Sajid has to meet Ahaan. Then a meeting was set up. There Sajid sir told me that, I liked your action video very much, but can you act? So I said, yes, I guess I can. Then he asked me to make videos of some of his acting performances and send them to me. So I sent them all. I had done some plays, sent a CD of that too. He liked them very much. I am telling you this about April 2016. And I signed my contract in September 2016. So it was a complete process. It was like an audition tape. After that he has been my constant mentor, my support system.

When did you decide to become an actor? And also there is a special craze for action films because your father was an action superstar?

To tell the truth, I wanted to join the army. This is about school days. Even today, as an actor, I would definitely like to do an army film. I started participating in drama from the sixth grade in school. I was a very shy boy, so for me, doing drama was like taking out my expressions. I could bring out my emotions by playing different characters. From that time on I had decided that I have to do acting. And when it comes to action films, yes dad has been an action superstar and that pressure is on me too. But I don’t want to make my place as an action superstar, I want to make a mark as an actor who can play any kind of character, be it comedy, action, intense love story or any other genre. .

Any specific advice you got from your father before debuting?

Papa has always been very open to me. He has not given any specific advice regarding films that to do or not to do that. He said, whatever you have to do, whatever your heart tells you to do, you do. As a child, he told me one thing which I will always remember. He had said, “Ahan, whether you can make a mark as a good actor or not, it is more important to always try to identify as a good person..” So I have lived my life that way. I really like the way my parents have raised us. He always stayed away from limelight. Papa was always connected to the ground even after being in the industry. I have a lot of respect for both. And I have an idea what I should and should not do.. because my name is associated with his name.

How was your lifestyle before joining films? If you want to share!

I have studied from America and at that time Bollywood was not so international. So there nobody cared what my father did. I have lived a very normal life. I used to play a lot of football in school. I am a big fan of football and still love to play. My preparation for getting into acting started only after passing graduation. Papa told me to focus on school first. Once graduation is over, then your focus should be on your work. At that time Athiya had actually gone to New York to study film and she told me that what we teach there is very different, and what we do here is very different. So you will go there, then work here, then you will have to unlearn everything. Then I have been here to attend different film schools. I took training in acting, diction, martial arts, weapon’s training, singing, guitar… all. Worked on my physique. Every day I used to train from 9 am to 8 pm.

Athiya has also made her debut a few years back. What was his reaction to your debut?

She has always been very supportive for me. When I had finalized that I wanted to act, or when the trailer of the film was released, the songs came.. She was very happy for me. (laughs) As a child, we used to fight a lot, she is my sister but from last 5-6 years I have realized how important she is in my life. She never tells me to do this, do that.. She also lets me make mistakes and gives me the freedom to learn from those mistakes.

How did the family react after seeing the agony?

(laughs) His reaction must be a little biased. But he saw the film and enjoyed it a lot. After the film was over, Papa also told me that you have done a better job than expected. So this was a big comment for me. The rest is now waiting for the audience’s reaction.

