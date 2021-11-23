Exclusive Interview: Milan Luthria on Tadap, Ahan Shetty debut, remakes and friendship with Ajay Devgn | Milan Luthria Exclusive Interview: Director spoke on film Tadap, Ahan Shetty’s debut, remakes of films and friendship with Ajay Devgn

How did the yearning begin?

I got a call from Sajid Nadiadwala’s office that he has to meet me. Our friendship has been very old, have been similar for years. Especially at Salman’s house there was a meeting. So I went to their office, they told that I have signed this guy, but I am not getting anything satisfactory that I can start with this. Can’t find any good stories. Would you like to plan something? So I said, Sir, till now I had not thought that I would do a launch film. But this will be something new, so let’s do it. You join me with Ahan. Then I met Ahaan and I really liked his personality. There is an innocence in it, there is an emotional power in it, there is a decency in it. Still, I wanted to test it, just to see what kind of film it would be a good fit for. I talked to him too.. what kind of actor do you think you want to be? what is your thinking So he said, “Sir, I like your films very much because of the thinking behind it, the emotions that are there.. I feel connected to him. I want to do the same kind of roles. I am very happy that I have to do the same. I am getting a chance to work with you because I know you will do the same kind of film with me.” We got many stories in the meantime, but nothing really worked. After this one day our writer Rajat Arora said that you look at RX100. Then one day I, Sajid Bhai and Ahan saw this film separately in their respective homes and all three liked the film very much. We immediately concluded that we do this film in Hindi and within 24 hours Sajid bhai bought the rights. Then we made some changes in the story keeping in mind the pan India audience and started workshops with Ahaan. Gave him two-three coaches, gave him some action training.. But he had already come with a lot of train, so we did not face any problem. We soon developed a good understanding. Then we cast Tara Sutaria. We auditioned him too. We gave a scene from ‘The Dirty Picture’ to both of them. To be honest, I didn’t even feel for a second that I was auditioning for a new artist, such a great screen test. I also showed Sajid bhai, he was very happy.. and then we started the film.

You said you didn’t think of doing a ‘launch film’. What are the challenges faced while directing an actor’s debut film as a filmmaker? Also, Ahaan is a star kid, so people’s expectations are also high.

The outside expectations that I had never kept in my mind while making the film. I just thought that Ahaan has to look like a hero, perform like a hero and at the same time fulfill all the requirements of the character. There are also some tricks of filmmaking, which we have been learning from each other. Like I have worked with Ajay Devgn, done with Amit ji (Amitabh) or with Akshay; So some things get to be learned, some he has also learned from me. Those things I have tried to teach Ahan is how to make my presence felt, what body language you have to maintain, how you have to perform in music, how much energy you have to give in emotional scenes. Tadap is an intense film. Many a times it happened that we shot till 4-5 in the morning and he used to be very tired. So I explained to him that go home, take rest… then we will do another scene. On the basis of my experience, I guided him a little.. that’s it. It has its own beauty.. If you can share your experience with someone. That was the first time I experienced that someone else was learning from me. I really liked this. Ahan has also approached this relationship very well. He is very calm, remains silent, does exactly as he says, never came near the monitor, never saw his shot, never asked any absurd question, never came late to shoot.. Very disciplined, Very sensible boy. And listens very carefully. I think actors who listen always perform well because a director is closer to the film than an actor. The actor comes on the shoot, while the director starts work a year before him. So the actor should draw that experience from him.. and Ahaan has done that. I am very proud of that. I think he will go a long way.

