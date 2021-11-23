Exclusive Interview: Milan Luthria on Tadap, Ahan Shetty debut, remakes and friendship with Ajay Devgn | Milan Luthria Exclusive Interview: Director spoke on film Tadap, Ahan Shetty’s debut, remakes of films and friendship with Ajay Devgn

Entertainment

2 mins ago
How did the yearning begin?

I got a call from Sajid Nadiadwala’s office that he has to meet me. Our friendship has been very old, have been similar for years. Especially at Salman’s house there was a meeting. So I went to their office, they told that I have signed this guy, but I am not getting anything satisfactory that I can start with this. Can’t find any good stories. Would you like to plan something? So I said, Sir, till now I had not thought that I would do a launch film. But this will be something new, so let’s do it. You join me with Ahan. Then I met Ahaan and I really liked his personality. There is an innocence in it, there is an emotional power in it, there is a decency in it. Still, I wanted to test it, just to see what kind of film it would be a good fit for. I talked to him too.. what kind of actor do you think you want to be? what is your thinking So he said, “Sir, I like your films very much because of the thinking behind it, the emotions that are there.. I feel connected to him. I want to do the same kind of roles. I am very happy that I have to do the same. I am getting a chance to work with you because I know you will do the same kind of film with me.” We got many stories in the meantime, but nothing really worked. After this one day our writer Rajat Arora said that you look at RX100. Then one day I, Sajid Bhai and Ahan saw this film separately in their respective homes and all three liked the film very much. We immediately concluded that we do this film in Hindi and within 24 hours Sajid bhai bought the rights. Then we made some changes in the story keeping in mind the pan India audience and started workshops with Ahaan. Gave him two-three coaches, gave him some action training.. But he had already come with a lot of train, so we did not face any problem. We soon developed a good understanding. Then we cast Tara Sutaria. We auditioned him too. We gave a scene from ‘The Dirty Picture’ to both of them. To be honest, I didn’t even feel for a second that I was auditioning for a new artist, such a great screen test. I also showed Sajid bhai, he was very happy.. and then we started the film.

You said you didn't think of doing a 'launch film'. What are the challenges faced while directing an actor's debut film as a filmmaker? Also, Ahaan is a star kid, so people's expectations are also high.

The outside expectations that I had never kept in my mind while making the film. I just thought that Ahaan has to look like a hero, perform like a hero and at the same time fulfill all the requirements of the character. There are also some tricks of filmmaking, which we have been learning from each other. Like I have worked with Ajay Devgn, done with Amit ji (Amitabh) or with Akshay; So some things get to be learned, some he has also learned from me. Those things I have tried to teach Ahan is how to make my presence felt, what body language you have to maintain, how you have to perform in music, how much energy you have to give in emotional scenes. Tadap is an intense film. Many a times it happened that we shot till 4-5 in the morning and he used to be very tired. So I explained to him that go home, take rest… then we will do another scene. On the basis of my experience, I guided him a little.. that’s it. It has its own beauty.. If you can share your experience with someone. That was the first time I experienced that someone else was learning from me. I really liked this. Ahan has also approached this relationship very well. He is very calm, remains silent, does exactly as he says, never came near the monitor, never saw his shot, never asked any absurd question, never came late to shoot.. Very disciplined, Very sensible boy. And listens very carefully. I think actors who listen always perform well because a director is closer to the film than an actor. The actor comes on the shoot, while the director starts work a year before him. So the actor should draw that experience from him.. and Ahaan has done that. I am very proud of that. I think he will go a long way.

Did Suniel Shetty ever come on the sets?

He came on the first day. He wished everyone the best and he told me that he was very emotional that his son had his first day on the shoot. Also, he told that the first restaurant of his family was related to the shooting location of the film. We shot on the first day at Central Plaza Cinema. Then one more day he and his wife came on the set. Just then, apart from him, he never came on the set. Sajid’s (Nadiadwala) brother had also come and left on the first day itself. He told me that you do the film, when it is completed, both will sit and watch together.

Some parts of the film were shot during Kovid. How difficult was that time?

Luckily, the big schedule we had was gone pre-Covid. After that the film got stuck for 6-8 months, then we had to go back to Mussoorie for the second schedule. That time was very challenging. At that time we were shooting a song, 150-200 people were involved in that song. There were dancers, musicians whom we had called from Goa, some junior artists came from Delhi and the entire crew had gone here from Mumbai. Don’t know how many times the test was done. We have kept everything available on the sets. There were doctors, there were a lot of staff who did the tests. We became friends with him too. The makeup and costume department had to wear PPE kits throughout the day. To be honest, it seemed a bit strange. The first few days it seemed that anything could happen because so many people were together. But we were very careful. No positive case was reported during the entire shooting.

From Kache Dhaage to Badshaho, the music of your films has been well received. What would you like to say about Tadap's music? And what is your involvement in the music of the film?

When we were in our initial conversation about Tadap’s music, I had said that if we are including romantic songs, then Pritam is the best. Pritam was very busy at that time, he was working on other films. But we are friends, so they agreed to suffer. Our planning was that how can we keep emotional while keeping the music of this film young. We wanted a maturity in the songs. What happens is that due to some light-hearted songs in the film, you are not able to connect emotionally with it. You will dance on it, play it in the party, but there will be a lack of emotional connect. Pritam had told me on the very first day that do not rush to meet, I will listen to 25-30 songs, out of which you choose four songs. I know your test is very good. Then when we recorded all the songs in his studio, his team also loved the music of this film. Irshad bhai has written very good lyrics. We wanted to bring back the era of romantic songs. The film has four songs and all are romantic.

How easy or difficult is it to remake a film? That too when the original film is of some other language.

First of all, it is very important to understand that with what thinking the original film has been made. What was his motive? The story behind the story you are adapting has to be fully understood, otherwise you will not be able to present it in your own way. So we tried to understand the nuances of ‘RX 100’.. Why is this character speaking like this here? What is the reason behind this? Then we created our screenplay; Made a few changes but we have not disturbed the basic story and characters. Since now the cast of the film is different, the director is different, the music is new, shot on a slightly lavish scale… so the way of telling the story is also different.

Talking about writing, you and Rajat Arora have had a long association. What about this partnership?

Sometimes there is a synergy. Like I am with Ajay Devgan too. He has done 4 films with him. There is a connection with Rajat, we understand each other. I know his weaknesses, his strengths..he knows mine. And we kind of like things. There has been a partnership of many writers and directors who like to work together again and again because they are of the same mind, on the same page.

Most of your films have been in the action-thriller genre. Have you always wanted to expose this style?

I like intensity. Loves action, thrill, speed. I don’t like slow movies or typical family drama movies. I want intensity and drama in stories, action is just an attitude that tells you that there is a fire inside the film, there is passion. Action means same fight scenes, blasts, same shots… but what is important is how you incorporate it into your story and how it is reaching the attitude audience.

How do you see the future of OTT and cinema as a filmmaker?

I think very good work is being done on both the mediums. A lot of new talent has emerged from OTT, who might not have got a chance from films. Writers, directors, actors, technicians.. all are getting a chance to showcase their work. This is a very good period. Now it is not necessary that you have to bring a big star only then the producer will give you money. You can work with any talented actor. When we started work, it was very important that some star should be there in your film, otherwise the film will not be made. Now the production value has changed. I think these two industries will support each other. We have to learn a little from them, a little of them have to learn from us.

You have worked with stars like Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, while now bringing in a new artist. How different is this experience?

When a big star comes, the director is completely on toes as the stardom of the actor is felt on the sets. At the same time, even when there is a new actor, the director remains completely dedicated because he knows that if a mistake is made, it will be the director’s fault, not that of the actor. The actor is new, people will give him a chance. So that is a big responsibility. At the same time, the second thing is that the new artists who come, they stay a little away from you. There is a sense of respect, there is a admiration. I told Ahaan many times that don’t treat me like a senior, eat together, talk. I wanted to bring him to the same level. But that senior-junior thing remains in the middle. At the same time, while working with Ajay, Akshay, John, we gossip a lot, have fun. It’s a different atmosphere.

Many directors are making sequels or remakes of their films. Do you have any plans?

Just a few days ago I met someone, so there was talk that why not make a sequel of taxi number 9211. Then think about that. An idea in my mind, but a remake or a sequel is not my priority at the moment. I want to make a film on fresh stories. But if a very good story is found, then we will definitely do a sequel.

