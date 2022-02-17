Exclusive Interview: Yami Gautam on A Thursday, 10 Years in Bollywood, Success and Struggle | Interview: A Thursday, Yami Gautam on the journey, success and struggle of 10 years in Bollywood

What do you keep in mind while choosing your character? Whenever I do yes to a project, the first thing I do is see what the story is. What does the film want to say? Second, how important is my character in the film. He has an impact in the story. I have also done such roles which were very small, but they were essential to the story. Or I thought that I can perform something in this that people feel that yes I have done something different, I have done well. Whether you have one scene in the film, ten scenes or the entire film is on you, it doesn't matter, but yes, the character should have some meaning. The third thing is the director.. I think it is very important to see who you want to work with. Because they are the ones who will paint the canvas. The film, the story and the characters are there, but it is the director who will shape it, who will show it. So what is their thinking, what is their method, it is also necessary to see it. Your last few characters have received a lot of love from the audience. Your acting has been appreciated. Do these reactions give confidence when choosing characters? This is a very interesting question because we always look for validation. We always want people to like our work. Our profession is such that everything is public. If you had asked me this question 5 years ago, maybe my answer would have been different, but where I am today and the kind of films I am doing, the way I think, I think it is more important than validation that With every film you go ahead, grow. It is Yami's film of audience's confidence, so once let's see, something will be different.. So it takes time to build this trust. Today if I have earned that trust even a little, it gives me confidence. I feel that if you do any character with full passion, it reaches the heart of the audience and they understand the hard work. The audience is taking me step by step where I want to reach. You said in an interview that you want to reach that space of acting where you feel absolutely natural while playing a character. Today when you have so many films, compliments are coming; Do you think you have reached or are reaching that space? I hope so It is a bit difficult to assess yourself. Well there are many such actors but I think Irrfan is one such actor; I don't want to say 'thee' for them; Whatever you see in any character, it seems very easy. Looks like they are like that. No matter how heavy the character is, but it seems natural.. Maybe it is called to be in the moment. No matter how hard you have worked on that role, but showing the role effortless, showing effortless is also a skill. And this was a skill in him. So yes, as an artiste, I would also like to reach there. I know it takes time to develop that skill, but keep trying.

You are playing so many different characters in all the upcoming films; Crime reporter in Lost, IAS officer in 10th class and a film is being made on social issues. In such a situation, how much time do you spend on the process of your character. How easy or difficult is it for you to work on a character?

Not easy at all, really. It feels good to hear that you are doing this film too, doing this too, doing this too. But when I start thinking about the character, it seems that no, I need a little more time, a little more concentration. I don’t want to work cut to cut. But it has to be done, especially because of the last two years, there is a lot of work backlog. Well, if I just talk about myself, then this time has come for me after a long wait, after a lot of hard work, after a lot of patience. So now I want to make full use of this opportunity. This is a challenge for me. I do homework for each character, make notes, do it in the time I get, but I do it, that is important for me. I think these are not films where I just get up and walk on the sets. I believe in this process, I don’t think I can go from one film to another without homework because the audience doesn’t care how busy the actor was, or whether she was ill, or whether she got married or in the middle. I got into lockdown. He just wants to watch the movie. I remember shooting Lost in Calcutta and the next film I was going to shoot was Oh My God. My director was saying that I have not even been able to sit with you yet, should I come to Calcutta? But I told them that what I am shooting now is also a challenging film, so I want to keep my 100 percent focus on it for now. I assured him that whatever two-four days we have before the shooting of Oh My God starts, I promise I will not come unprepared, I will manage. So my process started from the flight itself. I remember after the scene was over on the first day of shooting, the director was very happy that yes you were right, you will not come without preparation.

The kind of characters and stories being written for female actors today, do you see that as a positive change?

Yes, absolutely. And that’s why I think today we should celebrate each other’s success. All the actresses who are doing good films must wish them all the best and feel good because in the end everyone is moving on. Meaning that more roles are being written, directors are trusting us. Whether a female actor is the main lead or in supporting roles or just for two scenes, but what she does has some meaning. Today when I see the kind of work my co-stars are doing, some seniors are doing it.. I feel very happy because everyone is making way for each other. There used to be a time that if the actress got married, her career would end. So yes, times are changing. It is not just an actor or a one day process. It is being worked on for years. There have been some very powerful actresses from the 50s and 60s who have played characters that people still remember. Even today if you see there is Vidya Balan, Kangana, Priyanka, Sanya, Taapsee, Alia… who are doing such a good job. Everyone is working hard to move forward.

