Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yami Gautam on A Thursday, 10 Years in Bollywood, Success and Struggle | Interview: A Thursday, Yami Gautam on the journey, success and struggle of 10 years in Bollywood

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Exclusive Interview: Yami Gautam on A Thursday, 10 Years in Bollywood, Success and Struggle | Interview: A Thursday, Yami Gautam on the journey, success and struggle of 10 years in Bollywood
Written by admin
Exclusive Interview: Yami Gautam on A Thursday, 10 Years in Bollywood, Success and Struggle | Interview: A Thursday, Yami Gautam on the journey, success and struggle of 10 years in Bollywood

Exclusive Interview: Yami Gautam on A Thursday, 10 Years in Bollywood, Success and Struggle | Interview: A Thursday, Yami Gautam on the journey, success and struggle of 10 years in Bollywood

What do you keep in mind while choosing your character?

What do you keep in mind while choosing your character?

Whenever I do yes to a project, the first thing I do is see what the story is. What does the film want to say? Second, how important is my character in the film. He has an impact in the story. I have also done such roles which were very small, but they were essential to the story. Or I thought that I can perform something in this that people feel that yes I have done something different, I have done well. Whether you have one scene in the film, ten scenes or the entire film is on you, it doesn’t matter, but yes, the character should have some meaning. The third thing is the director.. I think it is very important to see who you want to work with. Because they are the ones who will paint the canvas. The film, the story and the characters are there, but it is the director who will shape it, who will show it. So what is their thinking, what is their method, it is also necessary to see it.

Your last few characters have received a lot of love from the audience. Your acting has been appreciated. Do these reactions give confidence when choosing characters?

Your last few characters have received a lot of love from the audience. Your acting has been appreciated. Do these reactions give confidence when choosing characters?

This is a very interesting question because we always look for validation. We always want people to like our work. Our profession is such that everything is public. If you had asked me this question 5 years ago, maybe my answer would have been different, but where I am today and the kind of films I am doing, the way I think, I think it is more important than validation that With every film you go ahead, grow. It is Yami’s film of audience’s confidence, so once let’s see, something will be different.. So it takes time to build this trust. Today if I have earned that trust even a little, it gives me confidence. I feel that if you do any character with full passion, it reaches the heart of the audience and they understand the hard work. The audience is taking me step by step where I want to reach.

You said in an interview that you want to reach that space of acting where you feel absolutely natural while playing a character. Today when you have so many films, compliments are coming; Do you think you have reached or are reaching that space?

You said in an interview that you want to reach that space of acting where you feel absolutely natural while playing a character. Today when you have so many films, compliments are coming; Do you think you have reached or are reaching that space?

I hope so It is a bit difficult to assess yourself. Well there are many such actors but I think Irrfan is one such actor; I don’t want to say ‘thee’ for them; Whatever you see in any character, it seems very easy. Looks like they are like that. No matter how heavy the character is, but it seems natural.. Maybe it is called to be in the moment. No matter how hard you have worked on that role, but showing the role effortless, showing effortless is also a skill. And this was a skill in him. So yes, as an artiste, I would also like to reach there. I know it takes time to develop that skill, but keep trying.

READ Also  Capcom will now give you a week to play Resident Evil Village’s final demo instead of just a day
-->
You are playing so many different characters in all the upcoming films; Crime reporter in Lost, IAS officer in 10th class and a film is being made on social issues. In such a situation, how much time do you spend on the process of your character. How easy or difficult is it for you to work on a character?

You are playing so many different characters in all the upcoming films; Crime reporter in Lost, IAS officer in 10th class and a film is being made on social issues. In such a situation, how much time do you spend on the process of your character. How easy or difficult is it for you to work on a character?

Not easy at all, really. It feels good to hear that you are doing this film too, doing this too, doing this too. But when I start thinking about the character, it seems that no, I need a little more time, a little more concentration. I don’t want to work cut to cut. But it has to be done, especially because of the last two years, there is a lot of work backlog. Well, if I just talk about myself, then this time has come for me after a long wait, after a lot of hard work, after a lot of patience. So now I want to make full use of this opportunity. This is a challenge for me. I do homework for each character, make notes, do it in the time I get, but I do it, that is important for me. I think these are not films where I just get up and walk on the sets. I believe in this process, I don’t think I can go from one film to another without homework because the audience doesn’t care how busy the actor was, or whether she was ill, or whether she got married or in the middle. I got into lockdown. He just wants to watch the movie. I remember shooting Lost in Calcutta and the next film I was going to shoot was Oh My God. My director was saying that I have not even been able to sit with you yet, should I come to Calcutta? But I told them that what I am shooting now is also a challenging film, so I want to keep my 100 percent focus on it for now. I assured him that whatever two-four days we have before the shooting of Oh My God starts, I promise I will not come unprepared, I will manage. So my process started from the flight itself. I remember after the scene was over on the first day of shooting, the director was very happy that yes you were right, you will not come without preparation.

The kind of characters and stories being written for female actors today, do you see that as a positive change?

The kind of characters and stories being written for female actors today, do you see that as a positive change?

Yes, absolutely. And that’s why I think today we should celebrate each other’s success. All the actresses who are doing good films must wish them all the best and feel good because in the end everyone is moving on. Meaning that more roles are being written, directors are trusting us. Whether a female actor is the main lead or in supporting roles or just for two scenes, but what she does has some meaning. Today when I see the kind of work my co-stars are doing, some seniors are doing it.. I feel very happy because everyone is making way for each other. There used to be a time that if the actress got married, her career would end. So yes, times are changing. It is not just an actor or a one day process. It is being worked on for years. There have been some very powerful actresses from the 50s and 60s who have played characters that people still remember. Even today if you see there is Vidya Balan, Kangana, Priyanka, Sanya, Taapsee, Alia… who are doing such a good job. Everyone is working hard to move forward.

READ Also  Who is Aryan Khan Advocate Amit Desai: Amit Desai acquits Salman in hit and run case: Amit Desai had acquitted Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case.
-->
You will be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in April. Today when you have five to six films in your hands, there are good characters; How do you feel about this journey?

You will be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in April. Today when you have five to six films in your hands, there are good characters; How do you feel about this journey?

To be honest, I don’t even realize that 10 years have passed. There is no account of the last two years, they went on in the blink of an eye. But when I look back, I understand the importance of moving forward. Keep moving forward with good intentions, this is the most important thing in life for me. It’s good to be confident in yourself. I came into the industry with this belief. Got a lot of experiences here. Ups and downs are part of everyone’s life. Mine has been too. But what you learn from difficulties and how you move forward is what sets you apart from each other. I came only with the thought that I have to do good work. Today I am happy on my journey. I am thankful to the directors who put their trust in me. It feels good when fans give love. I remember many friends from the media used to tell me that you do less films, we want to see more of you on screen. They thought I was very selective. Now what would I tell them.. If the right script comes, then I will choose. Well, if you believe in your own talent, then you stand firm. There are also great people out there who want to do good work, who put their trust in you.

Have you ever come across a time in your journey when you have self-doubt?

Have you ever come across a time in your journey when you have self-doubt?

Yes, everyone has their struggles in life. I too were there, the time for self doubt had also come at all. But it is good when those difficulties come in life already.. then slowly you move ahead after thinking carefully. However, you can never be fully prepared for the challenges. The problem is that in the beginning, you are also understanding yourself. To be honest, I had a different perspective till five years ago, but now my thinking has also become clear. My mother always tells me that… “Whatever happens eventually happens for the best, so keep moving forward.” I also believe this a lot. The time of self doubt tells you what you want to do.. what you have come for in this industry.. how you want to make your mark. So it is important to ask yourself this question too and then it is also important to work on it.

Are there any specific genre films that you want to do?

There are many.. I love bigger than life movies, roaming- comedy, horror, thrillers. (laughs) I like everything in movies except maybe the zombie world. I want to do everything

When the film releases on OTT, miss the big screen or feel relieved from the pressure of the box office?

When the film releases on OTT, miss the big screen or feel relieved from the pressure of the box office?

READ Also  Bell Bottom has earned Rs 16 crore in 6 days for the release of 'NS' this Friday.

I miss the charm of the big screen, its experience is something else. But as I said you never know what is going to happen in life, what challenges are going to come. The way OTT has carved a niche in the last two years, it is clear that our audience is everywhere. For small budget or medium budget films, it will be very challenging to bring people to the theater at this time. Slowly people will return to the cinema hall. But for the time being, I think that it is important to give good content that’s all… no matter what the medium is.

Want to give some updates on your upcoming movies on the go? What films are you busy with after ‘A Thursday’?

Lost is almost over, may be announced soon. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has directed this film. Then there’s the tenth, Oh My God. Apart from this, there is another film, about which will be told soon. So these are the films, which will release this year.

#Exclusive #Interview #Yami #Gautam #Thursday #Years #Bollywood #Success #Struggle #Interview #Thursday #Yami #Gautam #journey #success #struggle #years #Bollywood

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment