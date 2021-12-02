Exclusive Interview- Zeishan Quadri on Gangs of Wasseypur, Web Series and Upcoming Movies! We are all in the industry today because of Gangs of Wasseypur – Zeeshan Qadri

Your series on Sony Liv is getting a lot of praise, how did you get associated with this series? To be honest, I got a call for this series. He told that sir such a show, want to cast you. I asked what kind of show is it? Who is the director? He told that the director is the same Ishwar Niwas ji, so just I said that now I do not want to hear anything, I am doing the show. I have had a fanboy moment with Ishwar ji since he made 'Shool'. After that I had my first meeting with Ishwar ji and my character got finalized. Do you notice any difference between the experience of working in series and films as an actor? As an actor, I believe that there is no difference between working in series and films. But as a writer you have to do a lot of work. Because the series is long, you have to write a lot. How long can you hold your audience, that matters. But as an actor, your hard work is equal in both. In both you have to keep the audience hooked. If you let loose, the audience will get bored. Today's audience gets distracted very quickly. (laughs) That's why the accident happened. What do you enjoy more, writing or acting? (laughs) I enjoy sleeping more, neither writing nor acting, oh kidding. Writing is a different thing and I really enjoy writing. When we three or four people sit and write, we are doing research, it becomes a different world. He has his own fun. Acting has its own pleasure, you read the script. Then you have to understand whether it will work for you or not. After that you have to do how you play that character. There is a different pleasure in that hard work, so the fun is there in both.

Talk to you and the mention of Gangs of Wasseypur cannot happen, would like to tell how did you get involved with this film and what changes did this film bring in your life?

If you remove the names of Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee, then the reason for this film is that all of us are in the industry today. We were all down, be it Rajkumar Rao, Nawaz Bhai, Huma Qureshin or Pankaj Tripathi. (laughs) In short, everyone’s life has been spoiled by Wasseypur. I had met Anurag sir and I narrated the story to him, then he immediately said that I will make this story. Everything was decided in just a short meeting. When I told him about this story, I only had an 8-page concept. He liked it because he was looking for this kind of script. When the same thing came in front of him, he said, this is what I was looking for.

How was the experience of working with stalwarts like Jimmy Shergill and Gulshan Grover in Your Honor 2?

Although I am a fan of Gulshan Grover ji since childhood and I have seen all his films but this time I did not get a chance to share the screen with him. I have definitely got a chance to share the screen with Jimmy bhai. I remember there was a line during a scene in which he got stuck, I said he started laughing. Then it was said that come back in the same mood because everyone was laughing. That line was.. “Yeh bhaiyya log ke ke ke mein nahi aayega, ye UP hai, yahaan aayega toh jhulas jayega.” Jimmy bhai is very nice and it is a pleasure to work with him.

