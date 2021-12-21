Exclusive Kabir Khan 83 actor sahil khattar talk about his role as syed kirmani and Ranveer singh. Kabir Khan 83 Actor Sahil Khattar talks about Ranveer Singh playing the role of Saiyar Kirmani

Those who leave their mark on the path reach the destination with a high flight. That’s exactly the thinking of actor Sahil Khattar. Sahil Khattar is playing the role of Syed Kirmani, the wicket-keeper of the world-winning cricket team 1983 India in director Kabir Khan’s 83 film. Sahil Khattar’s life has taken every ball across the field as many googlies have been thrown in front of him.

For debut in Bollywood, the actor always chooses such a story where he gets a chance to play the whole place on the screen. Along with being a popular host and stand-up comedian, Sahil Khattar wanted to present himself on screen as an actor, it was Kabir Khan’s 83. Amidst the long list of actors in 83, Sahil Khattar has started a successful attempt to make himself a shining star in the crowd by hitting the spot.

Kabir Khan is bringing his film 83 on 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Captain Kapil Dev. Sahil Khattar (as Syed Kirmani) will be seen standing behind the wickets in the Indian cricket team of 83 Read here a short but memorable conversation between Sahil Khattar and 83 legend Syed Kirmani from Filmbeat here.

What was the reason behind Kabir Khan’s debut with 83? There is a long army of actors with Ranveer Singh in 83.

Sahil Khattar– I felt that I should not hide somewhere among so many artists. I wanted to make my debut with a film like Fukrey or a film with three or four characters. Then when I got to know and heard about the 83 World Cup winning team India, I came to know that I am playing the role of Syed Kirmani. The contribution of Syed Kirmani in the 1983 World Cup is incomparable. Syed Kirmani was one of the best wicketkeepers of the future at that time. He received the Silver Globes award.

Sahil Khattar further says that I said, then okay then I have no problem. I will hardly ever get a chance to play such a character in future. Syed Kirmani and I look alike too. Many people feel that I am Syed Kirmani’s son. I thought that if by mistake I have played this character and the world likes it, then what can be a bigger blessing than this for my debut. Initially I thought that there are 12 boys, so where will I be able to stand up in this? Didn’t feel it again. Syed Kirmani has such a great contribution. I will definitely be seen in 83 film.

How has the training been done? Obviously you are not a player so it will be very difficult for you?

Sahil KhattarSyed Kirmani sir informed me about the globs. He also trained on how to play on the wicket. During training, I harassed Syed Kirmani, director Kabir Khan a lot of times. Kirmani sir, very kind. He gave me his precious time. I loved that the kind of support I got, sir was a phone away from me. 83 World Cup legend Balwinder Singh Sandhu was our coach. Similarly, with hard training and hard work, we have brought 83 on screen. Ranveer Singh has been our coach not only on screen but also behind the scenes. He was comfortable with all of us and worked as a team. The real wonder of Kabir Khan’s direction will be seen in 83. This film has also been an acting training for me.

Syed Kirmani ji, how did all of you get the courage to win the World Cup during 83?

Syed Kirmani

All of them are lucky that Balwinder Singh Sandhu is present with all of them during the 83 film. We did not have any coach nor any kind of facility. There was no one to tell us what we were doing and what was wrong. I remember that Kapil Dev said at that time that you guys are senior to me. You guys guide me what to do. It is a big deal for a captain to speak. Kapil Dev used to give respect to all of us. This is the greatness of Kapil Dev. Similarly, during every match in the World Cup, our faith in the team kept growing. The hard work of every player has been behind winning the World Cup 83.

Kabir Khan’s 83 has got you a big chance, any memorable scene you would like to share?

Sahil Khattar-

The story of Syed Kirmani sir is inspiring. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev. In the end it is a team film. If the team’s chemistry is not visible, then nothing will come out on the screen. The Zimbabwe match is also shown in 83 where Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani have shown excellent game. When this scene was to be done, Ranveer Singh told me that I have to walk with my eyes locked. I did my entire scene and after that there was applause. When I am praised between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi, nothing can be bigger for me than this.

But in the entertainment industry have you never faced any problem because of your looks?

Sahil Khattar– I knew why I was going bald. I remember my father used to say that it is fine but you should take care of one thing which you find lacking, make it your courage. Then your unique personality will come in front of everyone. Had it not been for my hairstyle, I would not have been playing Kirmani sir today. Had I not had this look, I would not have maintained a distinct identity in the crowd of artists. I hope India is going to see Bina Walon Ka Superstar one day. I am not going to stop. In the coming time, if nothing else happens, then at least one name will be made for me. Sometimes a slight feeling comes about the look. Then it seems that if Sachin Tendulkar thought that I am a little short in man’s height, then how India would have got such a good cricketer. I believe that whatever situation you are in, how to come out of that situation is the real story. That is the encouragement.

