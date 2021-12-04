Exclusive Kay Kay Menon talks about his recent release web series special ops 1.5 and film business. Kay Kay Menon talks about his recently released web series Ops 1.5

These days the world of OTT is showing the sky of success even to such actors who are considered to be the veterans of the acting world. After Manoj Bajpayee, a new name has been added to this list of Kay Kay Menon. Manoj Bajpayee has become a family man in the role of Shrikant Tiwari.

At the same time, Kay Kay Menon has once again climbed the acting ladder with the strong role of Himmat Singh in ‘Special Ops 1.5’.



In an exclusive conversation with KK Menon, along with the need of Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1.5, he also told how his focus in the film business has always been on films and not on business.

Your name is included in the successful popular actors. On the ladder of popularity, are you now choosing films according to the preferences of the audience?

No. Choosing a film as an audience is not my priority. I always work with the same thinking that I should do my work from where I want to start. It is important that you do it in your own way. If I explain in the way of cricket, it is necessary that if I look at the boundary to hit a boundary and do not see the ball, then I will be out. For me, the choice of any film is like this. First of all, our job is to fulfill our responsibility as an artist. Bringing the story to the screen. Concentrating on that, we artists work. After that the film goes to the audience and then the audience likes it or doesn’t.

Were you interested in the story of Special Ops 1.5 or believed in Neeraj Pandey’s excellent writing?

Director Neeraj Pandey is our old friend. Neeraj Pandey’s writing is also very beautiful. So putting all that reason together has made me realize the role of Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1.5. I don’t do formula film. In Special Ops 1.5, we are presenting a human being through Himmat Singh. Whether it is in RAW or CBI, it doesn’t matter. It is the dharma of an artist to present a human being on the screen first. So that was the effort, in Special Ops we have tried that. We are working people. Now you will ask the craftsman, how did it feel after doing art? Then what to say in it, whatever it is, we have worked on it. It depends on the audience how they like Special Ops 1.5.

Do you believe that content has become king in cinema for the last few years, whether it is a film of big stars or not, it makes little difference?

It should have been there already. I never noticed this. If this is happening then it is a good thing. But that’s it, content should always be king.





Have you brought any changes in yourself as an actor with the new era of cinema?

We learn everyday. I keep on learning. Every time we learn something at work. The day learning ends, your business will also end. Keep improving yourself as an actor.



Your focus has always been on becoming an actor and not a star, why?

You are saying that I had gone to become a cricketer, so why did I not become a business man. That’s all, cricket should know how to play bat and bowl. That’s what we’re doing. They are doing the profession they are in. Actor means acting. Nothing else is wrong.

What does stardom mean to you?

I don’t know what stardom means but there is so much information that it is difficult to ground the stars. It is necessary that stars are not found on the ground. It feels strange when someone calls himself a star. I have never seen a star on the ground. It is important that you stay on the ground. You should keep doing good work. I think people make stars, no stars are born. Artists are born. The star is made.

