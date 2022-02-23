Entertainment

Exclusive Lock Up show contestant Munawar Faruqui talks about doing show with Kangana Ranaut

13 seconds ago
Exclusive Lock Up show contestant Munawar Faruqui talks about doing show with Kangana Ranaut
Exclusive Lock Up show contestant Munawar Faruqui talks about doing show with Kangana Ranaut

Exclusive Lock Up show contestant Munawar Faruqui talks about doing show with Kangana Ranaut

Interview

Stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui is all set to face Kangana Ranaut’s imprisoned ‘lockup’ after being jailed for 30 days for hurting religious sentiments in Indore. Apart from being a writer and rapper, Munawwar Farooqui has always been in the news due to his impeccable ideology.

In a special conversation, Munawwar Farooqui told that many people told him that hey, why are you going to Kangana’s show, in such a situation, Farooqui replied that if my thinking does not match with anyone, it does not mean that I am my own. Do not work Before being imprisoned in the lockup show, Farooqui had a heartfelt conversation about Kangana Ranaut and the time she spent in jail for a month. Read the full conversation here.

What has been the reason for agreeing to the lockup show, this show is Kangana Ranaut’s dangerous prison?

I found the format of the show interesting and exciting. People are saying that it is Kangana Ranaut’s show, so why are you going? I believe that because of someone’s ideology, why should I not do my work. I think it should not be that why are you going to the show if Kangana is there? See, everyone has a way of expressing their views. This show is different from other shows. Lockup is a challenging show. I will not be alone in this show. 16 other controversial contestants will also be with me.

After the experience of being in prison, does one get the courage to fight every walk of life?

That time was very difficult for me. There are some experiences in life you haven’t signed up for. You don’t want to live that time again. Many times you are close to such an experience or even think about it, then you go to the time where you were not comfortable. Wasn’t happy either. It works for me both ways. Maybe it will be easier for me to stay in lockup. Because I’ve seen something like this. Or else it will become a problem for me because I have seen this.

You stepped as a comedian so that you can talk about serious issues of the society?

I wanted to be a stand up comedian. Apart from political comedy, I also do a lot of comedy. If you look on YouTube, there are also simple jokes. Where there are jokes on bathroom and ghost. Political satir is good and enjoys it. No one else holds their own opinion to change the world. I think I present it to people in the format of a joke, which I feel is right. I want to impose my point on someone. I want to show my point through humour. Sometimes money is affected too. If the work stops, then the earning stops. Many of my shows got cancelled. But if the need is less, then a person learns to take care of himself. I have no background where I was eating on a gold plate. They are still living as they were living before.

Will your ideology clash with Kangana Ranaut, how will you handle it?

This is a big platform for me. People will watch 24 hours live. If I have the ability then people will like me. If I am getting a chance to show myself on a bigger level, then why not? The question is about Kangana Ranaut, I have many friends, acquaintances, whose thinking is very different from mine. But we don’t shoot people. We respect each other’s ideology. understand each other. We have different opinions on the show. We have a difference of opinion about something. If we know how to respect the opinion of others, then both of us can also be good friends.

Lock Upp show contestant Munawar Faruqui Exclusive talk about doing show with Kangana Ranaut , read here in details

