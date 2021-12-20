Exclusive- Pankaj Tripathi speaks on his Character Man Singh and 83 the film! I was jumped after hearing the script of 83, why was a film not made on it earlier – Pankaj Tripathi

Exclusive conversation with ‘Filmiebeat’

Pankaj Tripathi has an exclusive conversation with ‘Filmiebeat’ about his character and film. Pankaj Tripathi was asked that how challenging was your role for this film? On this Pankaj Tripathi said that ..

Pankaj Tripathi spoke on the story of the film

“The challenging part was just that we knew we were going to recreate a history, I was jumped when Kabir Khan ji narrated the story of the film. I wondered why a film was not made on it earlier. It felt as if the Indian team had not just gone there to play the match but had gone to write the script, why did it take so many years to make it, it had to be made first.

Why only Man Singh’s character?

Apart from this, when he was asked a question about the choice of character, he said.. “My age was only for the character of Man Singh ji, I could not become a player. The reason for this was that at that time all the players were less than 30 years, so according to that age I was Mansingh.

What did Pankaj Tripathi say next on Man Singh?

If you talk about the rest of the players, everyone has heard their stories somewhere but Man Singh was the 16th person apart from 15 players who went on that tour. What his contribution was for the 83 World Cup, this people do not know, he is a revolution in itself, very few people know this. But he is very famous in the cricket world.

