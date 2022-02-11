Exclusive Satyajeet Dubey talk about his web series Bestseller struggle bollywood debut and more.Actor Satyajeet Dubey talks about Amazon Prime series bestseller struggles on his Bollywood debut

Actors are like banjaras. stay in one place. Meet many people. work. Proceed on your journey. With this thinking, actor Satyajit Dubey has been moving ahead with his career vehicle for the last 10 years. His next destination in the list of films is Amazon Prime Video’s suspense thriller series ‘Bestseller’.

Satyajit Dubey will be seen in a lead role in Amazon Prime’s series bestseller. On which he does not want to openly comment before the release. Satyajit Dubey on the ups and downs of his career for the last 10 years



How will you be able to lift yourself amidst such a huge starcast with Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan in the bestseller series?

Many artists have a great curiosity to tell about themselves. Unfortunately or luckily I don’t know how to present myself. Can’t tell much more about the story and my character ahead of the release of the bestseller. When the story came to me, I read the script. I felt like I have ever played a character like this on screen before. I have not seen any other actor playing the same. My character is full of very interesting thriller.

In all these years, have you got the position for which you entered the film industry?

I have done 4 films in 10 years. Today I am sitting here talking to you. It clearly means that I have made a living in the industry. Because I know my work. I am better at whatever work I do. I have this belief in myself from the beginning. It is true that the film industry runs on talent. That’s why I have been able to survive here. Somewhere, most of the industry moves ahead on business. My 4 films were released in theatres. My work as an actor was appreciated. But my films could not make any noise at the box office. Think of it like a stock exchange market. People want to buy whose stock goes up. Unfortunately, actors end up being a stock for a lot of people. Few people give chance to new faces and talents.

Then at this stage of the career, which direction do you plan to go as an actor?

I started my career with Red Chillies Entertainment. In the year 2011, my film ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ was released. After this my last theatrical release film Prasthanam was released in the year 2019. Sanjay Dutt gave me this film based on my previous work. I believe that getting success overnight rarely happens rarely. In 10 years I have strengthened my foundation. It is good that I am connecting with good people. Those are the stories characters are telling, which I myself am excited about. My journey has been difficult. From 2018 onwards I again strengthened my grip.

After working for 10 years, has the desire to be a hero become limited to becoming an actor?

No, I want to be a big star. I want to be a global star. What is stardom? Today Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a star. Fahad Faasil is also a star. I have never been launched as a hero in the industry. My debut film has not been any masala entertainment. It is not like that for me films like Saawariya, Band Baaja Baaraat were made. I have fought my battle. There are two more films in my career with Prasthanam that I have got without auditions. Everywhere else I have gone and auditioned. To be a hero is yet for me. I remember during the shooting of the bestseller series Mithun Chakraborty Dada told me that I have heard that you have done a lot of work but your face has just reached maturity.

