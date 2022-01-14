EXCLUSIVE: Uber driver speaks out after forced out of car with box cutter, dramatic body cam footage released



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — His Infiniti SUV is roofed in scratches and caked in fingerprint mud. His thoughts is racing about his ordeal on Wednesday night time.

“I really feel secure doing it in Manhattan, at all times did. However now, it is questionable,” he mentioned.

It was simply after darkish on Wednesday on thirty sixth between Broadway and Seventh Ave. Whereas the longtime Uber driver waited for a passenger, a person got here to the driver’s window with a boxcutter in his hand.

“He took it out and confirmed it to me, and I pushed him again and he pushed it up in direction of my neck space, and I leaned again and I received out of the car and grabbed my cellphone, and he was like ‘you can’t seize that cellphone, you can’t take your cellphone,'” mentioned the Uber driver, “and I used to be like ‘no, I am taking my cellphone. You are taking the car, no matter.'”

The person then drove off.

Simply 45 minutes earlier and some blocks north, there was one other carjacking. Police body cameras captured the confrontation between the 2 officers and the suspects who had used a taser to steal the car. The suspect took off with a sergeant within the passenger seat.

The suspect drove off, pushing one other car out of the best way and hitting every little thing in its path, coming to a relaxation towards a median at 57th and Broadway, earlier than leaping within the subway.

The sergeant who was alongside for the trip suffered minor accidents.

Police consider that after the suspect received on the subway, he went to Penn Station, the place he would emerge onto thirty sixth Avenue and carjack the Uber driver’s Infiniti.

“Simply hope they catch these folks doing this stuff – it is actually unhappy,” mentioned the Uber driver.

The driver has payments to pay, so he says he can be again on the street Friday with the carjacker nonetheless at giant.

