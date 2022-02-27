Executive trainees can apply for various vacancies of GATE 2022 Scorers GAIL Recruitment 2022 – GAIL Recruitment 2022

Education

GAIL India has published the recruitment notification for Executive Trainee. There will be recruitment for executive trainee positions in Electrical, Mechanical and Instrumentation trades. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates sitting for the GATE 2022 exams. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through GAIL’s official website gailonline.com. Information about vacancy details, educational qualifications, selection process etc. can be seen below.

Vacancy details
The GAIL India Recruitment 2022 campaign has been launched to fill a total of 48 posts in various trades. This includes 18 posts of Executive Trainee (Instrumentation), 15 posts of Executive Trainee (Mechanical) and 15 posts of Executive Trainee (Electrical). The deadline for candidates to apply for these posts is March 16. Candidates will be selected for the next selection for the post of Executive Trainee on the basis of GATE 2022 score and number of posts.

Educational Qualification
Executive Trainee: Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or Institution with at least 65% marks in Instrumentation / Instrumentation and Control / Electronics and Instrumentation / Electrical and Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical and Electronics.

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Degree in Engineering / Technology / Manufacturing and Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical and Automobile with at least 65% marks in Engineering Technology.

Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s degree in Electrical / Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Technology with at least 65% marks. Note that only GATE 2022 marks are valid for this recruitment. GATE points from 2021 onwards are not valid.

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The maximum age of candidates on March 16 should be 26 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Learn how to apply
Visit GAIL’s official website at gailonline.com. Click the Careers tab on the homepage. Click on the application link here and fill in the application by entering the GATE 2022 registration number. Your application will be submitted. You can download the confirmation page and keep the printout for further reference.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022 Notification Link

Online application link

