Exes Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta Celebrate Daughter Ira’s Poolside Birthday Bash Together

Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta were all smiles at their daughter Ira Khan's birthday bash. Several pictures have surfaced online in which the former couple is seen celebrating Ira's birthday together.

One of the images features Aamir and Reena beaming with joy as their firstborn is busy blowing out the candles before cutting a cake. Aamir's son Azad from his second wife Kiran Rao also marked his presence in the particular snap.

For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

