Expansion of Yogi Cabinet: Expansion of Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet Jitin Prasad and Sanjay Nishad may become ministers in the evening

Highlights Meeting between the Governor and the Chief Minister at 2 p.m.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will decide the names of the ministers

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 7 pm

The new ministers can include 5-6 people

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are five months away. Earlier, discussions were once again heated over the expansion of the Yogi government’s cabinet. The Yogi cabinet is said to include 5-6 new faces. There is also talk of making Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad a minister by making him an MLC.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought a meeting with the governor. It is said that there is a meeting between Governor Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister at 2 pm on Sunday. The meeting will discuss the names of the ministers and decide who will be the minister in the Yogi government.

The swearing in will take place in the evening!

It is said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held in the evening after the names of the ministers are finalized in the afternoon. Preparations have been started at Raj Bhavan at 7 pm.

The names of these ministers in the list

Among the new ministers may be Sanjay Nishad, special Jitin Prasad from the Gandhi family, who has recently joined the BJP from the Congress, former Uttarakhand Governor Bebirani Maurya, JPS Rathore. The names of Paltu Ram, Sanjay Gaur, Sangeeta Bind, Dinesh Khatik, Dharmaveer Prajapati and Chhatrapal Gangwar are also being discussed.