Expect air warfare in Ukraine to ‘fundamentally’ change over next 72 hours, former fighter pilot says

2 days ago
The Russian air force could soon add Ukraine to a higher level, a former F-22 fighter pilot told Gadget Clock on Tuesday.

“I think in the next 72 hours, we’re going to see a fundamentally different picture for the Ukrainian Air Force, and I want to see a higher level of engagement by the Russian Air Force,” said Dan Robinson, a Royal Air Force veteran and former F-22 fighter. Pilot, said Tuesday evening.

Overnight, Russia carried out the largest air strike ever Florida Sen. Blonde frame. Wednesday marked the seventh day of the attack.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in Ukraine’s densely populated urban areas, including the bombing of a TV tower in Kiev’s capital and the continued shelling in Kharkiv.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

However, Ukraine’s airspace is still competitive, and Ukraine’s air and missile systems remain “loving and intact,” a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.

In this handout photo provided by the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to the center, the coast guard of Ukraine, in the Mariupol, Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "Can pull the trigger. He can pull it off today. He can pull it off tomorrow. He can pull it off next week. Troops are there if he wants to renew the aggression against Ukraine." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied the allegations. (Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Robinson told Gadget Clock, “However, the big question is, what is going to happen? You have to think about whether the Russian Air Force will emerge in time.” “That’s the real question.”

“There’s been speculation as to why they haven’t appeared so far, with the actual capabilities of the Russian Air Force versus the perceived capabilities of what they have,” Robinson said.

Just eight months after Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, Time magazine reported that President Biden was ready to fight the Russian leader.

(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

“There is speculation around the lack of sophisticated precision-guided weapons and targeting pods, which allows for a certain degree of stability and range protection,” he continued. “Apart from these, they have to get up and personally, which drags them into things like Stinger missiles that Ukrainian soldiers can operate on the ground.”

Robinson said the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would lead to direct clashes between NATO and Russian pilots.

“It’s extremely problematic in terms of the incremental nature of what it could be,” he told Gadget Clock.

President Biden has said that US forces will not be used inside Ukraine and that there is no consideration of a no-fly zone.


