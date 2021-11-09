Expensive Virus Test Still Hinders Canadian Travel to U.S.
Throughout the epidemic, Canadians were able to travel to the United States for unnecessary reasons, such as visiting family and friends, but there was a catch: they had to fly.
Because the United States will only allow Canadian citizens to cross the land border for a limited number of business-related reasons, such as healthcare jobs on the American side. Now the land border is reopened for all vaccinated passengers, but Canadians still face traps that could prevent fast travel, and this time introduced by their own government.
Canada, which reopened its border to travelers in the United States in August, requires everyone entering the country to submit a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours and will not accept relatively low-cost rapid tests. Instead, results should come from a more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, which can cost more than $ 100 and can take one to two days.
Canadians crossing just a few hours can take the test in Canada before they leave. But some groups and politicians on both sides of the border have recently said that PCR would be a powerful deterrent to travel related costs and inconveniences.
Passengers have already expressed concern about the cost. Angus Reed, chairman of a non-profit polling group named after him, said his son, daughter-in-law and two children had paid $ 1,200 for tests to return from Palm Springs, California.
“It’s also becoming more difficult to find test centers in the US.” He wrote on Twitter On the weekends. “It simply came to our notice then. Now! ”
Blaine, Wash. In, a small border town south of Vancouver, gas stations and shipping stores remained quiet Monday morning. With the exception of a handful of Canadian license plates, the city showed little sign that the border had just opened.
Doug Hornsby, owner of Border Mailbox and Parcel, said only one Canadian customer picked up the package that morning. The man from Alberta had 17 packages waiting for him, the oldest of which had been there since March 2020.
Due to the need for testing, Shri. Hornsby said he did not expect more customers.
Sky Hill, owner of Chevron in Blaine, said its store had just completed 1 million in renovations before the border closed. Since then, revenue has fallen by 90 per cent.
Ms Hill described Monday’s reopening as “anticlimactic”.
“Everyone is very excited. You know, ‘the border is open after two years,’ “she said. “But really, our business depends on the day trips.”
She added, “We won’t see those people, I don’t think, until they take the covid test.”
For most people, closing the land boundary has had a devastating effect. In August 2019, more than three million private vehicles arrived at the land crossing in the United States from Canada. There were only 449,004 such crossings this August.
Testing policy may change soon. On Friday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam said the need for PCR testing was “being actively looked into.”
