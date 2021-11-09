Expensive Virus Test Still Hinders Canadian Travel to U.S.

Throughout the epidemic, Canadians were able to travel to the United States for unnecessary reasons, such as visiting family and friends, but there was a catch: they had to fly.

Because the United States will only allow Canadian citizens to cross the land border for a limited number of business-related reasons, such as healthcare jobs on the American side. Now the land border is reopened for all vaccinated passengers, but Canadians still face traps that could prevent fast travel, and this time introduced by their own government.

Canada, which reopened its border to travelers in the United States in August, requires everyone entering the country to submit a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours and will not accept relatively low-cost rapid tests. Instead, results should come from a more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, which can cost more than $ 100 and can take one to two days.

Canadians crossing just a few hours can take the test in Canada before they leave. But some groups and politicians on both sides of the border have recently said that PCR would be a powerful deterrent to travel related costs and inconveniences.