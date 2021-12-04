Experts Opinion: More attention needed to be given on giving both doses of vaccine rather than ‘booster’

Scientists say that a large part of the population in India is yet to have basic protection against infection, so instead of giving ‘booster’ doses of anti-Covid vaccine, beneficiaries should be given both doses. Concerns over the exposure of the Omicron form of the corona virus and the lack of protection against infection from the vaccine have led to the need for a ‘booster’ dose. Booster doses may have already been introduced in many countries, but many experts say that since large-scale vaccination campaigns began six to eight months ago in India, the priority here should be different.

The Indian ‘SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium’ (INSACOG) has advocated a booster dose of the vaccine for people over 40 years of age living in high-risk areas and populations that are close to infection, but experts say It’s different from that. Insacog is a network of National Testing Laboratories created by the government to monitor the changing genomic nature of COVID-19.

Immunity scientist Vinita Bal told the agency that we have a large population of people below 18 years of age. Unless these are vaccinated, it is redundant to suggest a uniform policy for a second dose or a third dose. He said that mass vaccination in India has started only in March 2021. We must focus on giving both doses of the vaccine to all the beneficiaries in India. And the emphasis should be on mass vaccination of people under the age of 18 years.

The visiting teacher force at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, said that the frequent reports of infection in people who have received both doses of the vaccine suggest that the disease is not as severe in such people as in those who have received the vaccine. Haven’t taken a single dose. This also confirms that people who have been vaccinated in India have immunity.

Satyajit Rath of the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi, said that it is not yet clear whether a booster is needed for any vaccine in the world. He told the agency that recent studies have begun to show a difference in the duration and protection of immunity. That’s why I can’t make a hasty conclusion about booster doses based on these data.

Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious disease specialist at a Mumbai hospital and a member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID-19 task force, said on Thursday that even if a booster dose of the vaccine worked, it would temporarily solve the problem and insist on wearing a mask instead. needed.

He said in a statement that scientific data has shown that the spread of Kovid-19 can be reduced by 53 percent due to masks. Even if a booster dose of the vaccine works, it will only be a temporary solution. We cannot take a booster dose every six months and for every form of the virus. Wearing a mask is the need of the hour and there is no substitute for vaccination.

