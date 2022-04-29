Experts slam NYT’s claim legal gun sales partly to blame for rapid increase in violent crime



Violent crimes such as murder have plagued the United States for the past two years, and many experts have blamed the epidemic and the aftermath of the 2020 summer protests and riots after the death of George Floyd.

The New York Times recently argued that the skyrocketing increase in legal gun purchases by 2020 also contributed to the spikes, an explanation experts are pouring cold water on.

“First, let’s go back 30 years,” Charles Stimson of the Heritage Foundation told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview this month. “Over the last 27, 29 years, our country has seen a dramatic decline in violent crime. Violent crime peaked in 1992-93 and has since declined – until recently.

“It simply came to our notice then [The New York Times’] The argument that increased legal gun ownership contributes to this spike in crime. What, they haven’t done it for 30 years? Although they have bought 92 and a few million guns so far. “

Stemson was responding to a section published by The New York Times on April 17 that detailed the rise of violence in the United States since 2020. The article cites three factors that helped explain the rise in violence, including the COVID-19 epidemic and the daily disruption it brought to life, as well as the “high-profile police killings of 2020 and the protests that followed.”

“And Americans have bought a record number of guns in recent years.” The article is stated as the third explanation.

2020 was a banner year of gun sales, with an estimated 23 million firearms sold and more than 21 million guns being background checked. Protests and riots erupted across the country in response to George Floyd’s death, breaking numbers before jumping again in June of that year, and significantly increasing the time the epidemic began in March.

More than 23M firearms sold, background check of 21M guns operated in 2020

“The guns that the Americans bought are still in circulation. The Covid case has declined and the lockdowns are over.

Earlier this year, more guns were argued by Atlantic to contribute to the murder spike, but Heritage Foundation experts have explained that reciprocity is not the cause.

“The short answer is that there is no statistical evidence that there is a causal link between the increase in gun purchases and the rise in violent crime,” Amy Soyer of the Heritage Foundation told Gadget Clock Digital.

The massive increase in killings of black Americans was the result of the police movement: experts

Oathsmiths explained that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified the largest number of guns that year, adding that “the overall number of short ‘time-to-crime’ guns increased by 2020.“ Time-to-crime refers to the period between the first retail sale of firearms and the recovery of a gun from a crime. The number of short “time-to-crime” guns nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2019.

Swearer pointed out to Gadget Clock Digital in an article published by FiveThirty8 and The Trace in late 2021, detailing that law enforcement officers usually view small time-to-crime windows as an indication of buying a gun with criminal intent.

The key thing to note is that although the number of criminal gun recoveries has increased in a short period of time, the size of the increase was not unusual and the “overall percentage” did not increase compared to the previous trend, the affidavit said.

Dr. Garin Windmouth of UC Davis’ Violence Prevention Research Program has investigated a possible link between gun sales and crime growth in 2020, and found none.

“Instead, [researchers] Concluding that increasing physical distance due to unemployment, economic inequality and epidemics is a much stronger predictor of violence, “the article notes.

Julia Schleimer, a researcher in the University of California’s Violence Prevention Research Program, and another expert, Davis, said the rise in gun sales could “contribute to an increase in crime.” But he noted that it is also possible that “the increase in gun sales is not only responsible for the short-term recovery of crime.”

The affidavit said the epidemic and lockdowns questioned many Americans, for the first time, if they could defend themselves, leading to increased gun sales.

“A lot of people were looking around, especially at first, and that was the first time I realized … ‘I don’t really know if the government will protect me if something happens,'” he said. He noted that the epidemic had prompted police departments to change their policy on how to respond to emergency calls and, as a result, delayed response time.

He explained that it inspired many people who had never had a gun before, such as women and minorities, to buy firearms. Like Stimson, Sawyer pointed to the history of gun ownership in the United States and said that the United States did not have “gun ownership laws” before the epidemic.

“Before that, there were still 400 million privately owned guns, a rich black market for criminal guns before the epidemic. In the years leading up to the 2020 crime boom, Americans bought an average of more than one million guns per month,” he said.

Gadget Clock Digital reached out to The New York Times to back up the argument that increased gun sales contributed to the rise in crime, as indicated in The Trace data. An earlier article in The New York Times on Rising Violence also pointed to a Harvard study that found that where there were more firearms, there was more gun crime.

Trace data show that gun sales increased with about 2 million gun sales at the beginning of the epidemic, then increased again in June 2020 as protests and riots spread across the country in response to Floyd’s murder, resulting in about 2.5 million gun sales. Another spike was seen in January 2021, when more than 2.4 million guns were sold, when the capitalist uprising began and President Biden took power.

The U.S. murder rate is the highest in 25 years, with major cities breaking records

Stimson told Gadget Clock Digital that “with this spike in crime, the idea that the legal purchase of weapons or the use of their Second Amendment rights has something to do with people is hogwash.”

“Any prosecutor, defense attorney, judge – and the three of us – and all three of you – will tell you that most violent crimes are not committed by people who legally bought their guns. And their wives and their Labrador retrievers are not going to show guns in their cars with red, white and blue flags, ”he said.

Stimson said the “leftist focus on trying to reduce the number of guns” is “fake head to focus your attention on inanimate objects, as opposed to figuring out how to hold the perpetrator accountable at every stage of the criminal justice process.”

“Guns are inanimate objects. Just like hammers, like knives, like ropes, like shooting stars,” he said. “There is no gun in this country that has committed a crime. There are criminals.”

The number of murders in 2020 has increased by almost 30% compared to the previous year and has affected the black community disproportionately. According to FBI data previously reported by Gadget Clock Digital, the number of black murders that year increased by 32% compared to 2019 and 43% compared to the average of the previous 10 years.

FBI data show a large increase in homicides nationwide by 2020

Estimates show that the number of homicides was higher in 2021, with about 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people that year. Major cities across the country, including Chicago, have reported an increase in homicides, New York Los Angeles, and Minneapolis . Experts had previously explained to Gadget Clock Digital that the summer protests and riots of 2020 and the “Ferguson effect” contributed to the increase in violence that year.

“Of course, the protests and riots in mid-2020 After the death of George Floyd Spiking follows a pattern of violence that we have seen in the aftermath of past viral police incidents, such as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray. This pattern has been dubbed the ‘Ferguson Effect’ – police retreat when violent crime is on the rise, “Hannah Meyers, director of policing and public safety initiatives at the Manhattan Institute, previously told Gadget Clock Digital.

The Ferguson Effect was first created in November 2014 and gained widespread attention in 2016 after Heather McDonald of the Manhattan Institute wrote an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal that the effect was a “black lives matter” narrative about racist, murderous cops. . ” McDonald told Gadget Clock Digital that the 2020 spike was caused by the Black Lives Matter and not the epidemic, but the police movement that spread across the nation.

Stemson agrees that the so-called “false” crime has increased “as a result of COVID” and points to “rogue” prosecutors in certain areas of the country and denies the allegations made by police.

“Here you have the poisonous trio of defending the police, or the discourse on defending the police to frustrate the police … and then the selection of these rogue prosecutors who formulate pro-criminal, anti-victim policies. In those cities, violent crime has increased. Many crimes. And they’re terrified because it’s very clear now their policy, “said Stemson.