Experts: Ukrainian resistance ‘remarkable’ but Russia still holds major advantage



Ukrainian Experts told Gadget Clock Digital that the forces have done a tremendous feat by holding Russian forces hostage for several days, but that President Vladimir Putin’s superior manpower and weapons will probably win at a considerable price for the dictator and his people.

“What the Ukrainian military has achieved is not extraordinary,” said Jack Kin, a U.S. Army general who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War.

“But I think that despite the intensity of the Ukrainian resistance, they have been overwhelmed by the Russians, and the Russians will win in the end,” Kin predicted.

Ukrainian forces, which some estimate the number of Russian troops to be between two and one, have blocked the Kremlin’s advance in three of four ways.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian military, a Ukrainian navy detonated an explosive device on a bridge to prevent Russian tanks from advancing on Kiev – although he knew he would not be able to escape the blast zone in time.

Russian troops have flown into Ukraine from Belarus to Kiev in the north, Crimea to Odessa in the south, Kharkiv and the Donbass region in the east from Russia. The only front where Russia has made progress is to move beyond Crimea, Kin said.

Russia has a higher manpower

According to the 2021 “Military Balance” report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in the same year, Ukraine had 209,000 active military personnel and 900,000 active Russian military personnel, compared to 900,000 reserves, and about 2 million were reserved. Russia has spent about $ 40 billion or about 4% of its GDP on defense, while Ukraine has spent about $ 4 billion or 3% of GDP in 2020.

“It is noteworthy that a population center was not captured after five nights and four days,” Keen said. He added that Russia still does not control airspace and is running out of fuel, ammunition and water on offensive supply lines.

“If at any time [Putin] Kiev must be reduced to rubble and thousands of civilians must be killed to take control of the government, because he is the one who, says retired US Army General Jack Keane

The four-star general told Gadget Clock Digital that the longer Russia takes time to overtake Kiev, the Ukrainian government’s seat of power and the Kremlin’s main target, the more adverse Putin’s long-term outcome will be.

He described Putin’s attack as “ambitious and complex.”

Qin said it was clear from Putin’s campaign that he was trying to reduce the number of civilian casualties, but that he could exercise restraint as the dictatorial leader became increasingly frustrated. “If at any time he has to turn Kiev into rubble and kill thousands of civilians to take control of the government, he will do so because he is.”

Putin suppressed the separatist uprising in Chechnya with horrific force, flattened the city and killed thousands of innocent civilians.

In Syria, Putin helped President Bashar al-Assad retain power in a civil uprising in 2011. Carpet bombings ravaged entire villages and neighborhoods, killing thousands of innocent people. According to Kane, Russian forces used infiltration bombs on underground hospitals.

Strict Ukrainian resistance

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Schaefer, president of the London Center for Policy Research, says it is difficult to know exactly what is happening on Ukrainian soil, with both sides campaigning for a psychological advantage.

But Schaefer says it is clear that the Ukrainians have been more effective than the Russians expected.

“The Russians have miscalculated the amount of resistance,” he said. Putin, he believes, mistakenly assumed that the moment troops crossed the border, Ukraine would surrender and President Volodymyr Zelensky would flee.

Zelensky, instead, stayed in town with government leaders and ministers, promised to fight infiltration with his people, and provided weapons to anyone willing to fight.

Putin thought he would be able to snatch victory through special operations that would target Kiev and Zelensky.

“He was going to behead Ukraine’s leadership,” Schaefer said. “If you cut off the head, you don’t have to attack anywhere else.”

Putin only amassed an estimated 250,000 troops – about 110,000, not enough troops for a full-scale offensive against Schaefer’s Ukrainian forces.

Schaefer, who led the original intelligence operation against Russia, said that arming civilians and encouraging them to make Molotov cocktails was an effective strategy.

“One of the reasons Japan never invaded the United States was because they thought there would be an American with a gun behind every bush,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Schaefer.

“The left always asks why you need a gun. That’s why, to enable a huge population to be armed and defend its territory,” he said. “One of the reasons Japan never invaded the United States was because they felt there would be an American with a gun behind every bush.”

He said the Ukrainians were fighting not to lose when the Russians actually had to win. At the moment, Putin must redistribute troops and raise enough supplies for a war that is costing him $ 20 to $ 25 billion a day.

Putin could overplay his hand by attacking Ukraine, experts say: ‘massive mistake’

Valery Zutsev, a visiting assistant professor at Kansas University who specializes in Russia and Ukraine, said Putin had begun talks with Zelensky.

“While we have no other information, we know this is not good for Russia,” he said, referring to the Kremlin’s military buildup as “excessive.”

He said Putin was in a tough position because he could not really use heavy, indiscriminate bombing without losing internal support and further insulting the West. “There’s a cost to fighting a burnt clay type,” he said. “There are limitations.”

A pyrrhic victory

If Putin confirms the victory, which Kin described as inevitable, it would be a pyrrhic one, the general said.

“I believe Putin has made a strategic move and will have long-term consequences,” Ken told Gadget Clock Digital.

The war is likely to turn Russia into an international paradigm and lead to a NATO revival – a development that Putin has been fighting for more than two decades. According to Kane, he may lose domestic support as his people suffer from the effects of destructive sanctions and protracted insurgency.

“The Ukrainian people will not be defeated and will resist him and fight him year after year [even if there is regime change]”Putin doesn’t seem to be thinking clearly. How much is his mental, emotional and emotional capacity? People are starting to think,” Qin said.