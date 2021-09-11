Explained: Who is in Norway’s 2021 election race?

Without further delay, everything you need to know about the leaders of political parties in Norway is here.

Erna Solberg

Team: Conservative Party (H – Correct)

Ages: 60

current role: Prime Minister of Norway since 2013 and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2004

background: Hailing from the southwestern city of Bergen, Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been in politics since serving as a deputy member on her hometown city council in the late 1970s. He has a degree in political science from the University of Bergen, and has been an MP since 1989. Solberg has two children with husband Sindre Finns, a businessman and former Conservative Party politician.

Party Background: The Conservatives have been in power in both majority and minority governments since 2013. The Conservatives are a traditional economic liberal party whose policies focus more on social or religious conservatism with lower taxes and smaller government. The party currently has an outside chance of remaining in government, and He expects them to get just over 20 percent of the vote from the current elections..

Number of seats: 45

Estimated number of seats: 37

Jonas Gahar Store

team: Labor Party (AP- labour party)

Ages: 61

current role: Leader of the Labor Party since 2014

Background: After serving as both Foreign Minister and Minister of Health under the government of Jens Stoltenberg, Storr took over as Labor leader when Stoltenberg took over as NATO Secretary General. Born in Oslo, Store, who studied at the London School of Economics and Paris-Sorbonne University, is a fluent French speaker. He is married to sociologist Marit Schlagswold, with whom he has three children. Storr is expected to take over as Norway’s next PM, despite Labor having delivered its worst election result since 1924.

party background: The party is poised to win around 23 percent of the vote and is likely to form a majority or minority government with the Center Party and the Socialist Left Party. A social democratic party in the classical Scandinavian mold, Labor spent a large majority of the post-war years in government.

Number of seats: 49

Estimated Seats: 43

Trygway Slagswold Vedum

Team: Center Party (SP- center party)

Ages: 42

current role: Leader of the Center Party since 2014

background: Trygve Schlagswold Vedum is the leader of the party since 2014 and can be considered a parliamentary stalwart at the moment, having been an MP since 2005 and has already held the position of Minister of Agriculture. He is said to be a keen dancer, but will he bust the moves coming September 13?

Party Background: The party had set its eyes on securing a parliamentary majority with only Labor for this election, but that dream now appears to be dead and buried. Instead, they would hope to secure a majority or minority government with Labor and the Socialist Left Party. The Center Party has its origins in political movements started by farmers and fishermen in the 1920s – its original name being Bondepartiet (Peasants’ or Peasants’ Party). In its modern form, the party has an agrarian centrist approach, favors private ownership and decentralization and is against Norwegian EU membership.

Number of seats: 20

Estimated number of seats: 27

sylvie listhog

Team: Progress Party (FRP – Pragati Party)

Ages: 43

current role: Leader of Progress Party from 2021

Background: Alesund, a former teacher from western Norway, is relatively new to the position of leader of the Progress Party, Sylvie Listhog, who only took over from Siv Jensen in May. He already has several ministerial roles and has been labeled a rising star of the Progress Party and right-wing politics in Norway, and has been an MP since 2017.

Party Background: Founded in the 1970s, the Progress Party has expanded its influence throughout Europe like nationalist movements during 2000 and 2010, and became part of the Norwegian government for the first time in 2013. The party is on the far right of all the mainstream parties in Norway. The Progress Party left the government in 2020 in protest of the return of the Isis brides to Norway, but is still the third largest party in Norway’s parliament with 26 representatives.

current seats: 26

Estimated number of seats: 28

audun lisbuken

Team: Socialist Left Party (SV – socialist belly party)

Ages: 43

current role: Leader of the Socialist Left Party since 2012

Background: Lisbachen, a former journalist, hails from Bergen, where he participated in leftist anti-EU movements and was the leader of the youth wing of the SV in the late 1990s. He entered parliament in 2001 as a representative for Hordaland and served as Minister of Equality under Stoltenberg, although he was forced to resign from that position over the misappropriation of public funds.

party background: Originally composed of a coalition of smaller socialist parties and independent candidates, the SV is now a mainstream democratic socialist party on the left side of Labor, but not as far away as the Red Party.

The key issues for the Socialist Left Party are a strong public sector, a strong welfare state and environmental policy. However, he has not joined the government since 2013. This is set to change as he hopes to form a Labor-led coalition with the Center Party.

Current Seats: 1 1

Estimated number of seats: 16

guri melby

Team: Liberal (V – Left)

Ages: 40

Current Roles: Leader of the Liberal Party from 2020, Minister of Education from 2020

Background: A career politician from South Trndelag, Melby has been involved in politics since 1999 and has been representing Oslo since 2017. He took over as the leader of the Liberal Party in August 2020 after ousting Culture Minister Abid Raja to the top post.

Party Background: The centrist, socially liberal Venstre is the oldest party in Norway, having been founded in 1884. Its core values ​​include supporting small businesses, education, the welfare state and sometimes law and order. The party is perhaps the most pro-immigration and pro-European Union of Norway’s main parties. However, despite a pro-EU stance, the party does not advocate full membership of the European Union instead of greater European cooperation.

The party is either officially in government or not in government, but supports Solberg’s centre-right coalition since 2013.

Current Seats: 8

Estimated Number of Seats: 8

Kjell Ingolf Ropsted

Team: Christian Democratic Party (KRF – Kristellig Folkparty)

Ages: 36

Current Roles: Leader of the Christian Democratic Party since 2019, Minister of the Family since 2019

Background: Leader Kjell Ingolf Ropsted is MP since 2009 and leader of the party since 2019. He currently serves as the Minister of Families. Recently he was embroiled in a housing scandal when it was revealed that he had received free parliamentary accommodation from 2009 to 2020.

Party Background: Essentially a socially conservative centre-right party, the Christian Democrats’ political platform is based on traditional Christian values. The party also sees aid to developing countries and environmental issues as key areas. The party has formally and informally supported PM Solberg’s government since 2013.

Current Seats: 8

Estimated Seats: 3

une bastolum

Team: Green Party (MDG- The Green Party)

Ages: 35

current role: Leader of the Green Party since 2020

background: He leads the Bastolum Greens and is the party’s only Member of Parliament. Prior to this, she was an entrepreneur and environmental activist. Bastollem hails from Trondheim and studied politics at the University of Oslo, the University of Potsdam and the University of Aberystwyth in Wales.

Party Background: Founded in 1988, the Greens define themselves as detached from red-blue coalition politics, stating that they see the “grey-green” divide as more important. Although they have only one seat in parliament, the Greens have representation in many of Norway’s municipal governments and potentially significantly influence the outcome of the general election. The party supports organic agriculture, innovation, sustainable industry and animal welfare.

Current number of seats: 1

Estimated Seats: 8

Björner Moxness

Team: Red Party (R – Red)

Ages: 40

current role: Leader of the Red Party since 2012

backgroundMoxnes has been the leader of the Red Party for nine years and is the party’s only parliamentary representative. Moxnes studied sociology at the University of Oslo and was heavily opposed to capitalism and the European Union.

party background: The Red Party is on the far left of any party in Norway. The Red Party advocates the replacement of capitalism with socialism. They have had only one candidate entering parliament, and that was in the 2017 general election.

current seats: 1

Estimated number of seats: 9