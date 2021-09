Explained: Who will still get free COVID tests in Germany from October?

What is happening?

As we learned in August, the German government plans to severely restrict access to free COVID rapid tests from 11 October. The move aims to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.

A new draft bill sheds more light on the schemes.

Read more:

Who will still get the free trial?

According to a draft document from the Ministry of Health, which was seen by Business Insider from Germany, free rapid COVID tests will still be available for the following four groups:

People who cannot be vaccinated for health or medical reasons. This can happen if someone has an autoimmune disease or after an organ transplant.

for whom vaccination is not recommended, eg pregnant women and children under 12 years of age

People who have symptoms of Kovid 19 type

People who frequently attend facilities where there is close contact with high-risk patients, such as healthcare and nursing settings

What about children and teenagers?

The draft provides a transitional rule for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17. For them, the free COVID tests are due to end at the end of November.

This is to give this age group enough time to receive their vaccinations, which have recently been officially recommended by the German vaccine panel STIKO.

(article continues below)

What does this mean for everyone else?

Anyone who does not fit into the above groups will have to pay for the COVID tests from next month. So regardless of whether you have been vaccinated or not, you will not get a free rapid test.

As Germany requires that people show proof of vaccination (vaccinated), recovery from covid (found) or a negative test (tested) – known as the 3G rule – to enter many indoor locations, this can be costly for those who do not wish to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated people who travel abroad and usually receive a free rapid test will also no longer have that chance.

The health ministry says taxpayer-funded tests cannot be justified now that everyone has been offered a COVID vaccination.

“Since vaccination can now be offered directly to all citizens, the permanent assumption of cost for all tests by the federal government, and thus the taxpayer, is no longer appropriate or necessary,” the health ministry says.

For every million rapid tests, the government says it will save up to €10 million, as well as up to €3.5 million in material costs.

“The offer of free rapid tests for persons with symptoms will not be continued as such,” the health ministry said.

People who have symptoms of Kovid will still be able to get tested for free. Usually doctors offer a PCR test, which is covered by health insurance.

Also read: Everything you need to know about COVID testing as a visitor to Germany

How expensive will the test be?

It is not clear at the moment.

“Nobody can really say,” a health ministry spokeswoman told Focus Online. It will be fixed “on the free market”.

Currently, the federal government reimburses providers €11.50 for rapid testing and €43.56 for PCR tests.

The spokesperson said these could be an indication of future prices.

Before the introduction of free testing in March, pharmacies, doctors and testing stations charged between €20 and €50 for rapid testing.

Depending on where you get the test done, the prices can be high.

For example, a PCR swab at a Munich airport testing center costs €128 (including test results within two to four hours). A rapid test is available for €45.

At Frankfurt Airport, testing facilities charge €89 for a PCR test performed within 12 hours. The rapid test costs €29.

Bavaria’s BR24 asked some regional test centers – who reported they are very busy at the moment – ​​what they plan to charge in the future.

Daniel Froehler of the private testing station in Taufkirchen said: “In order to be able to operate competitively and economically, prices for rapid testing in our company will be settled at around €19 and PCR testing will be available for €79. , as it is now.”

Oliver Urban of the Medicare Testing Station in Regensburg said: “We can only estimate the price at this time. This is likely to cost between €15 and €20 for a rapid test, and the cost of a PCR test will be €119.80, since the cost of the laboratory alone is so high. “

Pressure mounts on those who do not get vaccinated

Even though the exact price for the tests is still up in the air – one thing is clear: those who don’t want to be vaccinated will have increased pressure on their wallets.

As cooler weather approaches and more activities kick in, people without vaccinations will have to go outside for tests to do things like eat inside a restaurant, go to a bar, or go to the cinema.

The move by the government to charge for the tests has left the country divided. Most local readers told us they were in favor of the plans – but some objected.

Also read: Motivation or coercion to get vaccinated? Mixed views on Germany’s plan to charge for Covid tests

People at the testing station in Taufkirchen also had different views.

Marcus Kleinhuber told BR24 that he was against charging for tests: “First of all, vaccination is free, if vaccination is free why should I pay for tests – in other words, equal rights for all.” ,” They said. “And secondly, I stand by this position: certainly testing for everyone, including those who are vaccinated.”

Manfred Fleischmann, on the other hand, sees things differently: “Those who do not want to be vaccinated will have to protect themselves in some other way and get tested,” he said.

Where can people get tested?

At the moment it is not clear how many testing spots will remain open. There is currently a network of testing stations across the country, but some may close their doors if demand eases when tests are brought in for payment.